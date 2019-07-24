Breaking News

Climate Change Protestors Block Boris Johnson's Car On Way To Buckingham Palace

A group of climate change protestors attempted to stop Boris Johnson's car on its way to Buckingham Palace.

They stood in the middle of the road in red t-shirts joining hands, but were immediately removed from the scene by the Met police.

Greenpeace activists wearing sashes reading “Climate Emergency” held hands to form a human chain across The Mall stalling the incoming Prime Minister's journey to meet the Queen. Picture: Greenpeace

Greenpeace UK have tweeted that they attempted to give Boris Johnson "a crucial letter" about how to tackle the climate emergency.

BREAKING: we just tried to hand the incoming PM a crucial letter - it contains the answers to tackling the Climate Emergency. But will he *act*? #BorisJohnsonPM #ClimateEmergency



Sign the petition to demand #ClimateAction: https://t.co/krnIPqT0jq pic.twitter.com/XZMFjawPIz — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) July 24, 2019

The new Conservative leader will meet Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace.

Here is a guide to what is happening on Wednesday:

