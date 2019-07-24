Breaking News

Climate Change Protestors Block Boris Johnson's Car On Way To Buckingham Palace

24 July 2019, 15:29 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 16:05

Climate change protestors attempted to stop Boris Johnson's car on on its way to meet to Buckingham Palace.

They stood in the middle of the road in red t-shirts joining hands, but were immediately removed from the scene by the Met police.

Greenpeace activists wearing sashes reading “Climate Emergency” held hands to form a human chain across The Mall stalling the incoming Prime Minister's journey to meet the Queen.
Greenpeace UK have tweeted that they attempted to give Boris Johnson "a crucial letter" about how to tackle the climate emergency.

The new Conservative leader will meet Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace.

Here is a guide to what is happening on Wednesday:

The New Prime Minister: Full Timings For When Boris Johnson Will Be Next PM

