Climate change: UK to speed up emissions reduction target ahead of major summit

20 April 2021, 08:01

The UK is set to cut its carbon emissions targets even further
The UK is set to cut its carbon emissions targets even further. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The UK is set to dramatically shift its goal to reduce carbon emissions ahead of a major climate change summit between world leaders this week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is understood to be preparing to commit to cutting emissions by 78% by 2035 compared with 1990 levels -

The announcement is scheduled to be made ahead of a major summit on Thursday where US President Joe Biden is also expected to set out a new US target for reducing emissions.

It would mark a significant step forward on the current UK commitment to cut emissions by 68% by 2030 and almost entirely by 2050 - already seen as one of the most ambitious plans among developed nations.

READ MORE: Map shows 'worst case' impact climate change could have on UK

READ MORE: US seeks major climate change deal with China ahead of summit

The new target would be in line with the recommendations of the Climate Change Committee, published last year, for the Government's sixth carbon budget.

In its report the committee said that it would effectively bring forward the UK's commitment to get to an 80% reduction by 15 years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is understood to want to cut the UK's emissions even further
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is understood to want to cut the UK's emissions even further. Picture: PA Images

In order to be achieved, it said that there would have to be more electric vehicles, an extension of offshore wind power generation, a reduction in meat and dairy consumption and the planting of new woodland.

The pending move comes at a time when the Government is anxious to give a clear lead on climate change in the run-up to the Cop26 talks in Glasgow in November.

READ MORE: Climate change 'threat to global peace and security', warns Boris Johnson

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy spokesperson said: "We will set our ambition for carbon budget six shortly, taking into account the latest advice from the Climate Change Committee."

The Government has come under increasing pressure to be more ambitious with its climate change targets
The Government has come under increasing pressure to be more ambitious with its climate change targets. Picture: PA Images

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband said the Government had repeatedly failed to match ambitious promises on emissions with effective action on the ground.

"While any strengthening of our targets is the right thing to do, the Government can't be trusted to match rhetoric with reality," he said.

READ MORE: Young people could be 'champions of environmental change', says Prince William

"We need a Government that treats the climate emergency as the emergency it is.

"This year, as hosts of Cop26, the UK has a particular responsibility to lead the world and show the way forward for a greener future. This Government isn't up to the task."

Latest News

See more Latest News

US ambassador to Russia John Sullivan

US ambassador in Moscow heads home for consultations

Experts are calling for more research into whether Vitamin D can help fight Covid-19

Vitamin D: Women taking supplements 'less likely to test positive for Covid-19'
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion

James Charles: YouTube indefinitely demonetises influencer's channel
Nevada Execution-Firing Squad

US killer fighting June execution date asks state to consider firing squad
Australia Reality TV

Byron Bay residents protest against filming of Netflix reality series
The number of UK workers on payrolls dropped by 56,000 last month and has fallen by 813,000 since March 2020

Employment falls by 813,000 since Covid-19 outbreak began

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This caller was fuming over the plans

Caller 'spitting feathers' over litter-cam plans branding scheme 'swipe at motorists'
Nick Ferrari questioned the Education Secretary

'Mr Williamson, be honest, have you ever been thrown out of a pub?'
The Education Secretary hit out at the football plans

Gavin Williamson brands European Super League plans 'quite simply wrong'
Football supporter representative tells LBC how to stop the European Super League

Football union chief outlines what action must be taken to prevent European Super League
James O'Brien doubtful over the Government's new 5% mortgage deposit scheme

James O'Brien's response to the Government's 5% mortgage deposit scheme
Ex-England footballer Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League

Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London