The 'fizz-tivities': Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour is back with first locations revealed- will it 'pop' into your town?

The tour will be an interactive experience. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour is officially back for the festive season, with four cities now confirmed for the attraction.

The bright red truck, adorned with lights and the fizzy drink's branding is said to be "bigger, brighter and more dazzling than ever before."

The latest dates have now been announced, with the first being on 24 November.

Four out of the 17 stops have been announced:

Glasgow - Friday 24 November at Silverburn Shopping Centre

Edinburgh - Saturday 25 November at Fort Kinnaird Shopping Centre

Dublin - Thursday 30 November to Sunday 3 December at RDS Simmonscourt

Belfast - Friday 8 December to Sunday 10 December at Titanic Slipway

13 more stops have yet to be announced but the 2023 tour features eight new stops, compared to last year.

This year, Coca-Cola has teamed up with Neighbourly, which provides the UK's local communities support. Picture: Alamy

For the 2022 tour, the Christmas truck visited:

Kent

Beckton

London

Manchester

Bristol

Bradford

Cardiff

Leeds

Wolverhampton

Coventry

Sheffield

Leeds

Watford

Baldock

East Leake

The tour will be an interactive experience for visitors.

Activities include a walk-in snow-filled bauble a winter wonderland photobooth, and games where players can win prizes.

There will also be a Coca-Cola Christmas choir.

Visitors will be serenaded by the Coca-Cola Christmas choir. Picture: Alamy

This year, Coca-Cola has teamed up with Neighbourly, which provides the UK's local communities support.

People can donate to a local community, supported by the soft drink giant via a QR code provided at the tout.

According to the Mirror, all other stops, excluding Dublin and Belfast, will be free as it has been in previous years.

The 2023 tour will require people to buy tickets, unlike previous years.

Tickets are limited to four a person and will cost €2 per person, plus an extra €1.14 for the booking fee.

The €2 charge will go to the charity.

Florence Wheatley, Brand Manager at the Coca-Cola Company, Great Britain, said: "Coca-Cola has been spreading Christmas cheer for decades and, this year, we’ve added even more exciting elements to make it as magical and merry as possible.

"Alongside the beloved return of the Truck Tour nationwide and the much loved 'Holidays Are Coming' advert, we have introduced new elements like the 'World Needs More Santas' TVC and an interactive Santa Quiz.

"We’re also thrilled to extend our partnership with Neighbourly, emphasising spreading kindness and making a positive impact across the UK. Together, we want to inspire year-round acts of goodwill and truly make a difference in all local communities."

Chief executive of Neighbourly, Steve Butterworth, said: "We’re excited to join forces with Coca-Cola over the festive period. The Christmas Truck Tour is a fantastic way to increase awareness of Neighbourly’s mission to help businesses build stronger communities.

"The partnership with Coca-Cola is about more than just festivities; it's about making a real difference.

"By connecting businesses with local causes, we aim to create a positive impact that lasts beyond the holiday season. We hope people can visit the Coca-Cola Truck Tour this Christmas and discover how they can be a force for good in their community."