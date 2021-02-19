Cocaine haul worth up to £184 million found in banana shipment

19 February 2021, 17:56

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A cocaine haul worth up to £184 million has been seized after it was imported from Colombia in a shipment of bananas.

The seizure of around 2.3 tonnes of the Class A drug is believed to be one of the largest ever in the UK, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Police arrested ten men, aged between 21 and 56, during the armed raid at an industrial estate in Tottenham, north London, on Thursday.

The drug haul was found in a 41-pallet consignment of bananas imported from the South American country.

Dramatic footage caught on bodycams shows firearms officers - wearing helmets and gas masks - smashing down the door before raiding the building, which contained stacked boxes of bananas.

However, Border Force officers at Portsmouth International Port had already removed the cocaine. They found the drugs on Sunday after the consignment arrived on a cargo ship from Colombia the previous day.

Read more: Police raid rule-breaking house party attended by at least 30 people

Read more: Woman jailed for sending ex-lover pig's head

Cocaine worth up to £184m was seized after being imported from Colombia in a shipment of bananas
Cocaine worth up to £184m was seized after being imported from Colombia in a shipment of bananas. Picture: PA

The NCA, which carried out the investigation with the Metropolitan Police under the Organised Crime Partnership, said the drugs could have had a street value of up to £184 million.

The Met's Detective Superintendent Simon Moring said: "This operation is a great example of partnership working between the Met, NCA and Border Force, which resulted in one of the UK's biggest ever seizures of cocaine - around 2.3 tonnes.

"This significant seizure means that these dangerous drugs cannot reach the streets of London and beyond, where they have the potential to cause great harm to people and communities.

"Whilst these operations are complex and resource-intensive, they are vital to disrupt organised criminal networks and to ensure we keep our communities safe.

"We know there is an inextricable link between drugs and violence - that is why tackling the importation and supply of drugs is a crucial part of our work to reduce violent crime in London."

Read more: Man who strangled wife days into first lockdown jailed for five years

Watch: Man spits at parking warden after telling him 'I have corona'

This is the dramatic moment officers arrested five men after they took delivery of the pallets
This is the dramatic moment officers arrested five men after they took delivery of the pallets. Picture: PA

Five men were held after taking delivery of the pallets at the Tottenham industrial estate, while another five were arrested at a different industrial estate in Enfield.

Three of them have been charged with the importation of Class A drugs, while the other seven remain in police custody.

John Coles, head of specialist operations at the NCA, said: "The numbers here speak for themselves; this is a massive seizure which has denied organised criminals hundreds of millions in profits, and is the result of a targeted investigation conducted jointly by the NCA and Met Police.

"The NCA is focused on disrupting the organised crime groups posing the most significant risk to the UK, which includes those involved in class A drug supply.

"Illegal drugs are a corrosive threat and those who deal in cocaine are often violent and exploitative. Cocaine supply is directly linked to the use of firearms, knife crime and the exploitation of young and vulnerable people."

Latest News

See more Latest News

This undated image taken from video in an unknown location shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum speaking into a mobile phone camera

Princess Latifa 'being cared for at home' after fears for her safety says Dubai royal family
Prince Markie Dee

Fat Boys member Prince Markie Dee dies at 52

Heavy rain is expected to batter the west coast of the UK this weekend

Weather warnings issued as Wales and Scotland brace for heavy rain
Joe Biden

Joe Biden urges world leaders to show democracies can ‘still deliver’
Joe Biden

No more delays, pledges Biden as US officially returns to Paris climate accord
Latifa

UN asks UAE for ‘proof of life’ for missing Princess Latifa

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'
James O'Brien reveals 'most insightful' commentary on Harry and Meghan

James O'Brien reveals the 'most insightful' commentary on Harry and Meghan
Ex-Uber driver celebrates Supreme Court victory over company

Ex-Uber driver's powerful reaction to Supreme Court victory over company
Minister James Cleverly condemns Sturgeon for flying EU flag

Minister James Cleverly condemns Sturgeon for flying EU flag

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'
Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death

Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London