Watch as man spits at parking warden after telling him 'I have corona'

17 February 2021, 21:03

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A "disgusting" video of a man spitting at a parking warden and telling him "I have corona" has been released by a local authority in Kent.

Gravesham Borough Council in Gravesend condemned the appalling attack and the offender has since been prosecuted for assault.

The footage shows a 39-year-old man - later identified as Graham Swinbourne - swearing at the parking attendant.

Following an exchange of words between the two men, Swinbourne then walks away before turning back to the council employee, saying: "Listen, I have corona."

The video then appears to show him spitting at the warden, who responds by saying he is calling the police.

The 39-year-old man appeared to spit at the parking warden after telling him he "has corona"
The 39-year-old man appeared to spit at the parking warden after telling him he "has corona". Picture: PA

Swinbourne, of Manor Forstal, New Ash Green, admitted common assault while appearing at Medway Magistrates' Court earlier this month.

The 39-year-old was handed a 12-month community order and forced to observe a 7pm-7am curfew for three months, Gravesham Borough Council said on Wednesday.

He was also made to pay the victim £100 in compensation, a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.

Council leader John Burden said: "This was a disgusting incident and I am glad that the offender has been brought to justice.

Graham Swinbourne was given a 12-month community order following the assault
Graham Swinbourne was given a 12-month community order following the assault. Picture: PA

"Our civil enforcement officers do not make the rules, they simply ensure they are being followed.

"Parking restrictions are in place for very good reasons - to keep traffic flowing and ensure everyone is safe to go about their business, whether they are driving or on foot.

"The only person at fault here was Swinbourne, who was parked illegally.

"Our officers do not deserve any level of abuse for simply doing their job. Follow the rules, and they won't trouble you.

"All of our CEOs are equipped with body-worn cameras and we will not hesitate to take the evidence recorded on them all the way to court when abuse such as this occurs."

