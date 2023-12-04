'Cold-hearted' caretaker who murdered woman and dumped her body in bin where she was 'incinerated' jailed

4 December 2023, 15:32

Mark Moodie (main) was captured on CCTV moving rubbish. Maureen Gitau (top right) whose body has never been found Mark Moodie (bottom right) who has been jailed for life for her murder
Mark Moodie (main) was captured on CCTV moving rubbish. Maureen Gitau (top right) whose body has never been found Mark Moodie (bottom right) who has been jailed for life for her murder. Picture: Met Police/PA

By StephenRigley

An evil caretaker who murdered a young woman and dumped her body in a bin before she was "incinerated" has been jailed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mark Moodie, 54, has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 20 years for the murder of Maureen Gitau.

Maureen, 24, was last seen leaving her home in Deptford, South East London, where she had earlier celebrated her aunt's birthday.

She told her family she was going to meet Moodie, a caretaker she had grown close to while working at the Oval cricket ground.

Mark Moodie seen moving a bin where he dumped Maureen Gitau's body
Mark Moodie seen moving a bin where he dumped Maureen Gitau's body. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Fire destroys Tube carriage with 'flaming bag melting into floor' as detectives begin arson probe

Read More: Labour won't 'turn on the spending taps', Keir Starmer vows, as he warns 'Britain is going backwards'

But he lured her to a block of flats where he worked and she was not seen leaving the building. It is feared her body was covered in rubbish and incinerated at a plant.

Maureen's mum labelled the caretaker a "coward and a cold-hearted murderer" in a heart-wrenching victim statement.

Moodie, of Nightingale Place, Woolwich, denied murder and two counts of perverting the course of justice.

Moodie was caught on CCTV moving a huge communal waste bin in the basement of Richmond House in Deptford.

It was reported that the rubbish was picked-up a few days later and taken to a processing plant.

Met Police launched a massive search and examined 500 hours of footage captured from doorbells, shops and buses. They also sifted through 2,750 tonnes of waste that was delivered to a site in Essex by 125 trucks.

This involved 60 officers each day - totalling 20,000 search hours.

Maureen Gitau who has never been found
Maureen Gitau who has never been found. Picture: Met Police
Mark Moodie has been jailed for her murder
Mark Moodie has been jailed for her murder. Picture: Alamy

Despite the massive search, Maureen's body has still not been found.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, said: "My thoughts today are with Maureen's family, who have been cruelly prevented from putting a much loved daughter, sister, niece and cousin to rest. I am glad we have, been able to bring to justice the man responsible for her death.

"Mark Moodie murdered Maureen and then disposed of her body. He has never admitted any responsibility and told lie after lie after lie.

"He is a contemptible individual and I am glad the jury has seen through his deceit and found him guilty or Maureen's murder.

"My team spent many months investigating Maureen’s murder, their professionalism and dedication is just one example of the Met's determination to bring killers to justice.

"Once we realised how Moodie had disposed of Maureen's body, we carried out one of the largest searches of waste the Met has ever seen.

"We were desperate to find her, for the sake of her family, and it will always be a regret that she was gone by the time we understood what Moodie had done with her body."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shane MacGowan was "so vibrant and beautiful and so determined to live only a few days ago" before his death at the age of 65.

Pogues star Shane MacGowan was 'determined to live only a few days ago', says wife

The long-awaited GTA6 trailer will release tomorrow

GTA 6 excitement at fever pitch as tens of thousands watch preview for '91-second trailer' set to release tomorrow

Sir Keir Starmer is speaking at Resolution Foundation about the economy and next general election

Labour won't 'turn on the spending taps', Keir Starmer vows, as he warns 'Britain is going backwards'

Police near the Eiffel Tower after the attack

French investigators probe mental health of Paris attacks suspect

Yew berries are toxic and may result in death if ingested.

Boy, 14, died after eating poisonous yew tree berries, inquest hears

Macaulay Culkin was honoured with a Hollywood Star last week

From Home Alone to Hollywood Walk of Fame: What is Macaulay Culkin doing now?

Guinea Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo

Guinea-Bissau’s president dissolves parliament after failed coup

Schools have had to be shut in the South West of the country.

Somerset and North Devon schools shut as heavy rain causes floods in South West England

Flooded streets in the town of Katesh

At least 47 dead and 85 injured after heavy rain and landslides in Tanzania

The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree has arrived.

'It looks quite dead': Social media erupts as Trafalgar Square Christmas tree arrives

Rishi Sunak is announcing his plan to bring migration numbers down

Rishi Sunak to launch crackdown on legal migration by 'hiking minimum salary to £38k'

Temperatures will rise to 13C later this week

Exact date snow will end as temperatures to hit 13C after cold snap

King Charles (l) flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks about Harry and Meghan (top r) following the row over the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's book (bottom r)

Charles takes charge: King flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks with William about Harry and Meghan

Municipal workers clear snow from pavements in Moscow

Disruption on roads and at airports as Moscow hit by heavy snow

Rescuers at the copper mine in Chingola

Hopes raised for survivors after more than 30 buried by landslide at Zambia mine

A US military CV-22 Osprey takes off from a base in western Japan

Divers find wreckage and remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 'garden ornament' was actually a live bomb

'We used to play hoopla with it': Couple shocked as 'garden ornament' found packed with explosives
2023's word of the year has been picked - it's rizz

'Rizz' crowned word of the year - but what does it mean?

Two people on a motorcycle ride past as Mount Marapi spews volcanic material

Indonesia’s Marapi volcano erupts for second day as 12 climbers remain missing

Andrew is still attending private royal events

Prince Andrew will keep getting invited to private royal events - but he is not in line for any 'pardon'
A test flight of a solid-fuel space rocket near South Korea's Jeju Island

North Korea accuses US of double standards over South Korea spy satellite

Damage caused by the Israeli bombardment in Rafah

Israel orders mass evacuations as it widens offensive across Gaza Strip

USS Carney intercepted multiple drones.

British-owned ship hit by missile in the Red Sea as part of assault by Iranian-backed rebels
People wade through a flooded street in Chennai

Heavy rains lash south and east India coasts as they brace for powerful storm

Fire destroyed part of the carriage

Fire destroys Tube carriage with 'flaming bag melting into floor' as detectives begin arson probe
Indonesia Volcano Eruption

Eleven bodies recovered after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Mr Scobie's book has caused a storm

Omid Scobie's agent 'sent Dutch translators manuscript containing royals' names' in Archie race row
William and Charles are set to meet next week over the royal racism row

Plan to strip Harry and Meghan of titles, as William 'demands action' over racism row, with royals mulling legal action
Harry and Meghan have not been invited to a close friend's wedding as high society picks sides in the royal race row.

Harry and Meghan not invited to Archie's godfather's wedding but Will and Kate going amid racism row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit