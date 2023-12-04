James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Fire destroys Tube carriage with 'flaming bag melting into floor' as detectives begin arson probe
4 December 2023, 10:01 | Updated: 4 December 2023, 10:02
Detectives are investigating a suspected arson attack on the Tube after a bag fire heavily damaged a train in Leyton.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The train rolled into Leyton Underground on Saturday night with smoke billowing out of a carriage.
Footage showed a fire burning out of a bag on an empty carriage as commuters looked on at about 10.13pm.
The British Transport Police said they were told a bag melted into the floor of the train. Officers were called to the scene just before midnight.
Read more: Shocking moment robbers rip £30,000 Rolex from man's wrist in London street
Suspected arson on train carriage Leyton Underground station - London— London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) December 3, 2023
Officers were called just before 11.50pm, to a report of a bag which had melted into the floor of a train. It is believed that the train pulled into Leyton Underground station at around 10.13pm and smoke was… pic.twitter.com/YlKrKq9JVH
🚨🚇 Suspected arson attack on tube train at Leyton Station on Sat 2 Dec.— Maryam Eslamdoust (@MEslamdoust) December 3, 2023
Intensive damage to carriage.
Police are calling for witnesses, if you saw or have info please call: 0800 40 50 40 pic.twitter.com/lVqBJDmQaO
The fire caused "extensive damage" to the train and police are now looking for witnesses.
Maryam Eslamdoust, the general secretary of transport union TSSA said: "Suspected arson attack on tube train at Leyton Station on Sat 2 Dec. Intensive damage to carriage."
She shared a video of the carriage heavily burned out, with one end completely blackened from the damage.
Cal. 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 with the reference 747-021223 with any information, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.