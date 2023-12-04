Fire destroys Tube carriage with 'flaming bag melting into floor' as detectives begin arson probe

Fire destroyed part of the carriage. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Detectives are investigating a suspected arson attack on the Tube after a bag fire heavily damaged a train in Leyton.

The train rolled into Leyton Underground on Saturday night with smoke billowing out of a carriage.

Footage showed a fire burning out of a bag on an empty carriage as commuters looked on at about 10.13pm.

The British Transport Police said they were told a bag melted into the floor of the train. Officers were called to the scene just before midnight.

Suspected arson on train carriage Leyton Underground station - London



Officers were called just before 11.50pm, to a report of a bag which had melted into the floor of a train. It is believed that the train pulled into Leyton Underground station at around 10.13pm and smoke was… pic.twitter.com/YlKrKq9JVH — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) December 3, 2023

🚨🚇 Suspected arson attack on tube train at Leyton Station on Sat 2 Dec.



Intensive damage to carriage.



Police are calling for witnesses, if you saw or have info please call: 0800 40 50 40 pic.twitter.com/lVqBJDmQaO — Maryam Eslamdoust (@MEslamdoust) December 3, 2023

The fire caused "extensive damage" to the train and police are now looking for witnesses.

Maryam Eslamdoust, the general secretary of transport union TSSA said: "Suspected arson attack on tube train at Leyton Station on Sat 2 Dec. Intensive damage to carriage."

She shared a video of the carriage heavily burned out, with one end completely blackened from the damage.

Cal. 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 with the reference 747-021223 with any information, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.