Shocking moment robbers rip £30,000 Rolex from man's wrist in London street

4 December 2023, 08:10

Police want to trace these two men
Police want to trace these two men. Picture: Metropolitan Police/Google

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting two men who robbed a man of his £30,000 Rolex while he was walking with his wife in North London.

The man’s black and gold Rolex Yacht Master was ripped off the unsuspecting man’s wrist by two attackers who pulled the man and his wife to the floor.

The couple were walking home from a night out when the robbery took place just before 7pm on September 13 on Frognal Way in Camden.

The thieves ran off in the direction of Frognal Road.

The two men stole a £30,000 Rolex in a street robbery
The two men stole a £30,000 Rolex in a street robbery. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A member of the public tried to help the couple and called police. They searched the area but they could not find the two men.

The couple were shaken but didn’t suffer any physical injuries, police said.

Police hunt two men after £30k Rolex 'ripped off man's wrist' in Camden

Met Sergeant Max Pennington said: “The man and his wife were on their way home after enjoying a night out when this horrible incident happened.

“I'm keen to hear from anyone who can identify the two men. I also want to hear from any jewellers or pawnbrokers who might have been offered the watch for sale."

Police want to speak to the two men pictured and ask anyone who can identify them to call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 7126/13 Sept.

Alternatively to remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

