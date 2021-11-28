Ice warnings issued ahead of coldest night of the season with temperatures of -10C

28 November 2021, 16:31 | Updated: 28 November 2021, 17:40

Snow covered much of the north of the UK over the weekend, with temperatures set to fall further.
Snow covered much of the north of the UK over the weekend, with temperatures set to fall further. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

The coldest night of the season is to freeze parts of the UK tonight with temperatures as low as -10C forecast.

The Met Office has said it expects temperatures below zero across the country, and temperatures in London could reach -2C.

Two yellow weather warnings for ice have been issued from this afternoon, one in eastern Scotland and one in eastern and southern England.

Drivers and pedestrians should take care and expect "icy patches" which could cause falls or accidents.

Last night temperatures reached -6.4C in Shap in Cumbria.

The cold snap follows the UK being battered by Storm Arwen over the weekend which brought snow, winds of almost 100mph and blizzard conditions.

Three people were killed in the storm when trees were blown over by the strong winds.

The gusts also caused transport disruption and building damage, with some houses losing roofs.

Trees came down across the UK as winds hit almost 100mph.
Trees came down across the UK as winds hit almost 100mph. Picture: Alamy

LNER cancelled trains between Edinburgh and Newcastle on Sunday due to damage, and warned customers services would be "extremely busy."

Thousands of homes remain without power and 60 people are trapped in an inn in the Yorkshire Dales after roads became impassable due to several feet of snow.

Met Office forecaster Tom Morgan said: "Parts of Scotland and northern England, where snow is on the ground, will be very cold again tonight, with the temperature certainly falling below zero and even as low as minus 10C (14F), which would make it the coldest night of the season so far.

"Though this is expected to be the exception rather than the rule, temperatures of below freezing will be widespread, including in London and the South East which could hit minus 2C (28.4F)."

A cold weather alert was issued by the UK Health Security Agency on Friday and will remain in place until Monday.

