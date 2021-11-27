I'm A Celebrity stars removed from castle after Storm Arwen batters production

Storm Arwen has shut down I'm A Celebrity production. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here's stars have been taken out of the castle the show is set in after Storm Arwen caused significant damage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The programme had already seen its episodes on Saturday and Sunday get cancelled after Gwrych Castle in North Wales was hit.

The celebrities will be put into individual quarantine to ensure they don't get Covid before they are sent back to the site when production resumes,

A statement from I'm A Celebrity said: "Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle."

Storm Arwen has battered Britain and caused 100mph winds, floods, snow and left thousands without power.

Three people have died after a tree fell on them in separate occasions.

📢 Breakfast bar bulletin!🤦‍♂️There are no live @imacelebrity shows this weekend…💨⛈Tune in to @ITV instead for our best ever #ImACeleb highlights and fingers crossed we’ll see you back at the castle ASAP🤞 pic.twitter.com/Pn02lBOCGh — antanddec (@antanddec) November 27, 2021

I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly posted a video from outside of the castle, with the sound of the storm clearly audible.

"You've probably heard we've had to record the show a bit earlier tonight because of the winds here at Storm Arwen," said Donnelly.

"It's bad, isn't it, it's really windy," said McPartlin.

"You can hear it, it's rattling the tent, it might blow this away, so we've got to get it done and get out of here."

Donnelly added: "It's due to get worse later so everyone is afraid that the satellite is going to go down and all of that, so it's a bit risky to do a live show, so we're going to have to do it recorded tonight, which is the first time we've ever done that."

The show, which is again been filmed in Wales because of the pandemic – rather than its usual location in Australia – has been plagued with issues from the outset this series.

Richard Madeley had to leave after falling ill and being taken to hospital, with Covid restrictions preventing his return.

ITV also said an intruder had to be taken off the set after a security breach.