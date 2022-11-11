'Jaw-dropping': collector kept 2,000-year-old Celtic ruler's ring in cupboard for 28 years before getting it checked out

11 November 2022, 13:33 | Updated: 11 November 2022, 13:49

The ring is more than 2,000 years old
The ring is more than 2,000 years old. Picture: Noonans

By Kit Heren

A "jaw-dropping" ring thought to have been worn by a Celtic ruler 2,000 years ago was kept in a cupboard for nearly 30 years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The "incredibly important" ring is now set to be auctioned, and is expected to bring in about £30,000.

Its collector unearthed it in a field in North Yorkshire in 1994 and kept it in a cupboard before deciding to get it valued 28 years later.

Experts called in to examine the ring realised it was probably worn by a chieftain of the Corieltauvi tribe in the Midlands and Yorkshire.

They think it is the only ring of its style that exists.

The ring is perhaps the only example of its style
The ring is perhaps the only example of its style. Picture: Noonans

The collector, who wanted to stay anonymous, found it near Knaresborough.

He said: "I'm in my 60s, I don't know how long I'll be around. I thought it really wanted a good home so my children don't have to figure out what to do with it."

Read more: Ukrainian flag flies proudly again over the city of Kherson after final battered Russian troops flee city

Read more: Student 'who threw eggs at King Charles' launches brazen bid to raise £10,000 for legal fees

"It's jaw-dropping," he said.

"It's really quite a mysterious thing. We will never know for sure who owned it but it was probably a powerful Celtic chieftain.

"It's not quite King Arthur's ring but it's the next thing down. We're talking about the beginning of British written history."

The design is linked to the Iceni tribe, which ran a large part of East Anglia before the Romans invaded the UK.

The tribe's queen Boudicca later led an ill-fated revolution against the Roman occupiers.

Nigel Mills, of auctioneers Noonans, said "There is no other ring of this style which exists. It's an incredibly important piece."

The auction begins next Tuesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

It's the first discovery of wreckage from the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger in more than 25 years.

Divers discover Challenger space shuttle wreckage buried at the bottom of the Atlantic

Taylor Rene Parker murdered her friend and tried to steal her unborn baby

Woman who smashed her pregnant friend's skull in and tore out the unborn baby sentenced to death

Chloe, 18, is believed to be with her one-year-old daughter.

Urgent search for mum, 18, who vanished with her one-year-old baby overnight

Ukrainian flags have been raised in the centre of Kherson after the Russians fled

Ukrainian flag flies proudly again over the city of Kherson after final battered Russian troops flee city

The electrician fell into 720C molten aluminium

Electrician pulls himself out of vat of 720C molten aluminium after falling in while working on factory furnace

A man claiming to be Arthur Knight is really fugitive rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, a court ruled. Right, the defendant’s wife Miranda Knight

US rape suspect faked own death before turning up on Covid ward in Scotland, court finds

Mr Thelwell hoped to raise thousands for legal fees

Student 'who threw eggs at King Charles' launches brazen bid to raise £10,000 for legal fees

HSBC is funding transgender surgery for employees

HSBC to pay for employees to have sex changes to encourage staff 'to be their true authentic self'

Remembrance Day services were held across the UK

We will remember them: Charles leaves tributes on Armistice Day as Big Ben rings out for the first time in five years

Charlotte Nichols said there is a culture of toxicity in Parliament

'Avoid having a drink with them at all costs': MP reveals secret list of 'MP bullies and sex pests' roaming Westminster

Albanians are being offered expensive deals to pose as second drivers in lorries

Albanians pay £18k to pose as second drivers in lorries delivering Christmas gifts to the UK

Phoebe Plummer took part in the M25 protests

Eco-protester out on bail after throwing soup at Van Gogh painting 'helped fellow activists block the M25'

Putin has failed to test his doomsday device

Putin fails to test doomsday weapon that can engulf cities in 'radioactive tsunamis' and swim around the world forever

Democrat Tony DeLuca was reelected despite the fact he is dead

Dead American politician wins election in stunning landslide

Daniel Meade was jailed at Snaresbrook Crown Court

Hapless 'cat burglar': man who grabbed keys through cat-flap before sneaking in the back door jailed

Robert Massey

'Sadistic and macabre' murderer strangled girlfriend to death before dressing her in designer clothes and stabbing her

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Hunt issued a warning after the UK took its first step towards what the Bank of England said could be a historic recession

Chancellor warns of 'tough road ahead' as economy shrinks and Britain slides towards recession
Just Stop Oil have paused their M25 protests after four consecutive days

Just Stop Oil pause M25 protests and urge Govt to 'mark Remembrance Day by stopping new oil and gas production'
The 5-year-old boy cycles home and a car approaching doesn't slow down or stop

Sajid Javid and Jeremy Vine clash over controversial video showing car passing ‘too close’ to a five-year-old boy
A further train driver strike has been announced, and civil servants and nurses are planning action this winter

Unions plan co-ordinated strikes in the run up to Christmas to inflict maximum chaos

Knife assault kills a policeman in Brussels

Police officer stabbed to death in Brussels in suspected terror attack

Matt Hancock said he resigned because he 'knew how people felt'

Matt Hancock tells I’m a Celeb campmates 'I messed up and I fessed up… but I fell in love right?'
Angharad Paget-Jones and her guide dog Tudor (Angharad Paget-Jones/PA)

Woman forced to leave Premier Inn in the middle of the night because staff thought she did not 'look blind'
A man who murdered his wife and dumped her body in woodland has been jailed for life

Man, 30, jailed for life after murdering wife and dumping her body in woods six months after having their child
Butler admitted dangerous driving and hindering an emergency worker

Pictured: Dangerous driver who overtook and repeatedly blocked ambulance on 999 call in shocking footage
Snow is forecast to hit the UK this month

Exact date snow set to hit UK revealed as temperatures plummet amid heavy showers and strong winds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'
Caller says protesting should be like dating

'Protesting should be like dating': this caller's analysis of eco-protestors has Nick Ferrari in fits of laughter
Nick Ferrari invites Kwasi Kwarteng to phone in

Nick Ferrari invites Kwasi Kwarteng to phone into LBC and prove him wrong

Shelagh Fogarty 10/11/22

'What did he think Brexit would do to foreign workers?': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Lord Wolfson's comments
‘Social care has been stripped to the bones’ says worker who went into care aged five around Christmas

‘Social care has been stripped to the bones’ says worker who went into care aged five around Christmas
‘Patients are already suffering’ says Shelagh Fogarty after nurses vote to strike

‘Patients are already suffering’: Shelagh Fogarty counters arguments against nurse strike

sf

'Something's got to give': Shelagh Fogarty warns of consequences if NHS 'state of play' isn't improved

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit