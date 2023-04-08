Comedian Gareth Richards dies aged 41 after suffering brain injury in car crash

Gareth Richards has passed away after a car accident. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Comedian Gareth Richards has died aged 41 after a horrific car crash.

Gareth’s death was confirmed today in a statement from his wife Laura, after he sustained serious brain injuries.

He had been in hospital for two weeks.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that I have to share that Gareth passed away on Friday April 7 (Good Friday) at 6.30pm.

“Hw was in a terrible car accident on Monday March 27 at 11.30pm and sustained serious brain injuries.

“It was a miracle he arrived at the hospital alive.

Read more: 'Mini riot' breaks out and police called after Bodyguard star heckled because of 'no singalong' rule

Read more: Shocking moment cyclists mount pavement and nearly 'mow down' blind man waiting at 'floating bus stop' in London

“Since then the doctors and nurses have been incredible and have kept him in a stable and sedated condition.

“However the latest scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they would have to remove all the supportive medications and allow him to be at peace.

“The boys are bearing up well.”

Gareth was injured in a serious accident between two cars and a lorry on the M25 near Heathrow Airport.

He had been performing comedy since 2004 and was planning to take his 10th solo show to festival this August.

The comedian co-hosted a show on Absolute Radio with Frank Skinner.

Last week, Frank, 66, broke down in tears on air telling listeners his friend was in a coma and fighting for his life.

Tributes from the comedy world poured in on social media, with author and comedian Adam Kay writing: "Indescribably sad about Gareth Richards. It is an almost unique eulogy for a comedian that every single person they met says what a kind, sweet person they were. Rest in peace my friend."

Comedian Jason Manford posted on Twitter: "Myself and the whole team at @ManfordsComedy are devastated to hear the news that Gareth Richards passed away today.

"He was a wonderfully inventive & funny comedian but more importantly a kind & thoughtful man. Our thoughts are with his wife & children at this time."

Stand up comic and regular Mock The Week panellist Angela Barnes wrote: "The news we've all been dreading has come that @garethrichards has left us.

"He was so funny and, above all, so kind and gentle. Love and strength to his family and friends and his comedy family who are all reeling from this. Rest in peace Gareth xxx"