Comedian Gareth Richards dies aged 41 after suffering brain injury in car crash

8 April 2023, 15:56 | Updated: 8 April 2023, 16:38

Gareth Richards has passed away after a car accident
Gareth Richards has passed away after a car accident. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Comedian Gareth Richards has died aged 41 after a horrific car crash.

Gareth’s death was confirmed today in a statement from his wife Laura, after he sustained serious brain injuries.

He had been in hospital for two weeks.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that I have to share that Gareth passed away on Friday April 7 (Good Friday) at 6.30pm.

“Hw was in a terrible car accident on Monday March 27 at 11.30pm and sustained serious brain injuries.

“It was a miracle he arrived at the hospital alive.

Read more: 'Mini riot' breaks out and police called after Bodyguard star heckled because of 'no singalong' rule

Read more: Shocking moment cyclists mount pavement and nearly 'mow down' blind man waiting at 'floating bus stop' in London

“Since then the doctors and nurses have been incredible and have kept him in a stable and sedated condition.

“However the latest scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they would have to remove all the supportive medications and allow him to be at peace.

“The boys are bearing up well.”

Gareth was injured in a serious accident between two cars and a lorry on the M25 near Heathrow Airport.

He had been performing comedy since 2004 and was planning to take his 10th solo show to festival this August.

The comedian co-hosted a show on Absolute Radio with Frank Skinner.

Last week, Frank, 66, broke down in tears on air telling listeners his friend was in a coma and fighting for his life.

Tributes from the comedy world poured in on social media, with author and comedian Adam Kay writing: "Indescribably sad about Gareth Richards. It is an almost unique eulogy for a comedian that every single person they met says what a kind, sweet person they were. Rest in peace my friend."

Comedian Jason Manford posted on Twitter: "Myself and the whole team at @ManfordsComedy are devastated to hear the news that Gareth Richards passed away today.

"He was a wonderfully inventive & funny comedian but more importantly a kind & thoughtful man. Our thoughts are with his wife & children at this time."

Stand up comic and regular Mock The Week panellist Angela Barnes wrote: "The news we've all been dreading has come that @garethrichards has left us.

"He was so funny and, above all, so kind and gentle. Love and strength to his family and friends and his comedy family who are all reeling from this. Rest in peace Gareth xxx"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Many cars were towed and social media clips showed dozens of cars with tickets at a beauty spot

Dozens of cars towed and others slapped with fines after ‘inconsiderate’ parking at Snowdonia beauty spots

Schoolgirls in Afghanistan

Afghan religious scholars criticise girls’ education ban

Ms Sturgeon said the last few days had been "quite traumatic"

Nicola Sturgeon says last few days have been 'obviously difficult' after her husband's arrest in SNP finance probe

Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi responding well to treatment, doctor says

Andrew Hodgson was nearly mown down by the two cyclists

Shocking moment cyclists mount pavement and nearly 'mow down' blind man waiting at 'floating bus stop' in London

Andrey Molodkin is smearing the books in blood in response to Harry's comments about Afghan fighters

Russian artist to sell blood-smeared copies of Prince Harry's 'Spare' memoir in UK after Taliban 'chess-piece' comments

Virus Outbreak China

China defends search for source of Covid-19 after WHO criticism

The victim has been named locally as 'Tiffany'

Arsonist 'poured petrol through letterbox', to start fire that killed girl, 14, as others jumped from block to save themselves
A month of rain is set to fall in two days next week

'Month of rain' set to drench Brits in just two days next week after 'hottest day of 2023' on Easter Sunday

Gulf Tensions US Submarine

US Navy deploys submarine to Middle East amid tensions with Iran

Members of the audience sang over I Will Always Love you - sparking a 'mini riot' in the stands that led to police being called

‘Entitled’ audience members thrown out of The Bodyguard musical for singing over I Will Always Love You

The trees narrowly missed spectators

Trees fall and narrowly miss spectators at Masters amid high winds at golf event as fans tell of their terrifying escape

Caitlyn Jenner has hit out at Nike for the advert

Caitlyn Jenner wades into Nike trans row, slamming 'woke' brand for using trans woman Dylan Mulvaney to sell sports bras

Hannah Spearitt has been left 'devastated' by her ex-boyfriend and bandmate Paul Cattermole's death

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt 'inconsolable' over death of ex-boyfriend and bandmate Paul Cattermole

The shocking moment paramedic Mark Titley tried to steal money from a dead pensioner

Paramedic filmed stealing £60 from woman, 94, just after she died is spared jail, leaving son 'sick to his stomach'

Sean Hogg was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

Teenage victim of rapist spared jail after sickening child sexual assault left 'devastated' by his sentence

Latest News

See more Latest News

China US Taiwan

China sends warships towards Taiwan after island’s leader meets US speaker

Prince Harry was said to be 'infuriated' by Charles' comment

Prince Harry 'infuriated' by Charles saying he couldn't afford to pay for Meghan

Charles has invited hundreds of charity and community figures to his coronation

Delight as King Charles invites hundreds of charity workers to coronation

A person wounded in an attack is brought to a hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, April 7, 2023

Italian tourist killed, others hurt in suspected car ramming attack in Tel Aviv

Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., March 16, 2022

Access to abortion pill in the US plunged into uncertainty by competing rulings

Israeli police and emergency services work around a car involved in an attack in Tel Aviv

One killed and six wounded in Tel Aviv ‘terror attack’, Israeli authorities say

Kate is said to have found the walkabout with Harry and Meghan one of the hardest things she'd had to do

Kate found Windsor walkabout with Harry and Meghan after Queen's death 'one of the hardest things she ever had to do'
The moose enjoys a snack

Moose pops into Alaska hospital building to snack on plants

Lebanon Israel

Two killed in ‘Palestinian attack’ after Israel targets Lebanon with air strikes

Police investigating Keano Byrne's disappearance have found a body

Body found in water after man, 26, disappears as police treat case as murder and arrest pair

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to confirm their Coronation plans

Harry and Meghan 'on the brink of confirming' plans for King's Coronation - but 'want questions answering first'
The King said he takes the study "profoundly seriously" and wants to deepen his own understanding of the slave trade.

King welcomes review into monarchy’s links to slave-trade, as he says ‘time has come’

Palace staff still don't know if Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation

Royal staff 'none the wiser' over whether Harry and Meghan will attend coronation - and RSVP date has passed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mark Rowley is not the person to fix the Met's "toxic, racist culture"

Mark Rowley is 'not the person' to deal with the Met's 'toxic, racist culture', says former Superintendent
It's too soon to write of Sturgeon, says LBC's Scotland political editor

Seeing Sturgeon's home filled with cops felt like a work of fiction - but it's too soon to write her off
What is the meaning of Easter?

What is the true meaning of Easter? Whether you know the theology, it's no longer just a Christian holiday
Political journalist Micheal Crick brands Labour poster as 'hypocrisy in the extreme.'

'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'.
Andrew Castle

Trans woman can't understand why women are 'offended' by Nike's new advert

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants
Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit