Riot breaks out and police called after musical viewers heckle Bodyguard star because of 'no sing along' rule

8 April 2023, 11:25

A woman was thrown out of the theatre
A woman was thrown out of the theatre. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

A "mini-riot" broke out at a musical in Manchester on Friday night, as police were called amid unrest because audience members weren't able to sing along to the music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman was hauled from the Palace Theatre during the Bodyguard show, whose lead performer is Melody Thornton, a former Pussycat Doll.

The musical had to end early after audience members refused to stop singing along to the songs.

The show was paused during the first act for ten minutes, in a bid to get unruly viewers under control, before having to be called off entirely later.

Several audience members reported fights and mini-riots, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Police outside the theatre
Police outside the theatre. Picture: Twitter

One viewer said: "Seen a lot of reports about bad behaviour at the theatre lately, and wondered if they were a bit overblown. Anyway, at the Palace tonight and they had to stop the show during the first act to eject disruptive audience members.

"They've had to stop the show AGAIN during the finale because of people shouting out, screaming and being incredibly disruptive. Just unbelievably disrespectful to the actors. And they're refusing to leave. This is horrendous. Never seen anything like it.

"They decided not to finish the performance because of the disruption. Feel so sorry for the whole cast. Respect to all the staff at the Manchester Palace for trying to deal with an incredibly difficult situation.

"Three police vehicles outside the theatre. Awful."

Spectators outside the theatre
Spectators outside the theatre. Picture: Twitter

Another spectator said: 'There was a lot of heckling at Melody Thornton [the lead singer] who was on the stage solo at this point.

"Her mic was cut and the curtain was brought down for the second time. A fight broke out in the upper stands as security tried to deal with members of the audience. 

"It was about ten mins to the end after an earlier stoppage in the show as others were removed."

Other viewers told of their frustration at the disruption on social media.

One person said: "Can't believe we was all kicked out 10 minutes before the end. Disrespectful idiots singing and screaming. I felt for the amazing performers and gutted I didn't get to see the end.

Melody Thornton performing in the Bodguard
Melody Thornton performing in the Bodguard. Picture: Getty

Another person added: "Went to The Palace Theatre in Manchester to watch The Bodyguard and a bunch of entitled p***** starting singing over the lead during the final song. A riot broke out, the show was cancelled and the police were called.

A third said: "Just been to watch the bodyguard at the palace and a mini riot erupted during the big ending,show cancelled people being physically removed and fights in the aisle's. All because you can't sing along !!!!! Police at the scene!!! Utter madness."

Melody Thornton said after the abortive performance: "I just wanted to send a special message to the people in Manchester who came to the show tonight to say thank you and I respect that you paid your money.

She continued: 'I am so grateful to the people who respect those on stage, who wanted to give you a beautiful show. 'For everything that happened tonight, I can't say, I don't have all of the details.

Melody Thornton
Melody Thornton. Picture: Getty

"I just am very, very sorry that we couldn't finish the show, I fought very hard it feels awful. I just hope that we see you again.

"The Bodyguard is a great show, it's wonderful show, a love story and I know people were out to see a really beautiful show. 

"I like to thank everyone who was respectful of the performers and sorry for those who weren't, thank you, love you.

One of the show's leads, Ayden Callaghan, added: "Theatre pulled the show at the end tonight because of disgusting behaviour.

"We wanted to carry on but it had become a major incident. I'm really sorry to what was 99.9% a brilliant audience that a few badly behaved individuals ruined it."

