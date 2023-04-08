Paramedic filmed stealing £60 from woman, 94, just after she died is spared jail, leaving son 'sick to his stomach'

8 April 2023, 08:36

The shocking moment paramedic Mark Titley tried to steal money from a dead pensioner
The shocking moment paramedic Mark Titley tried to steal money from a dead pensioner. Picture: Facebook/Mark Drage

By Kit Heren

A paramedic who was filmed rifling through the drawers of a 94-year-old woman just after she died to steal money from her has walked free, leaving the victim's son "sick to his stomach".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mark Titley, 58, is caught on camera taking the money after being called to the home of the pensioner in Shrewsbury on June 29 last year.

He can be seen walking up to a side table, rummaging through her belongings, and taking the money.

After being spotted, he quickly put the money back, but the victim's son saw what Titley did and said it made him feel sick.

Titley and three other paramedics worked on the woman for about 20 minutes before she was pronounced dead.

He then came back inside to look for a 'do not resuscitate' form, but was filmed going through a wad of cash that belonged to the woman who died, counting the separate notes.

Titley looked around and spotted the camera before putting the cash back, but the son saw the footage and reported the paramedic's actions to West Mercia Police.

At first he denied the allegation, telling police he was trying to "secure" the cash for the family members' benefit. 

But he later admitted theft and was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was also ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

The moment he starts rifling through the woman's belongings
The moment he starts rifling through the woman's belongings. Picture: Facebook/Mark Drage

Titley, of Linley Avenue, Pontesbury, also had to pay £530 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.

He retired from West Midlands Ambulance Service two days after the theft and is no longer a serving paramedic.

Read more: Teenage victim of rapist spared jail after sickening child sexual assault left 'devastated' by his sentence

Read more: Body found in water after man, 26, disappears as police treat case as murder and arrest pair

Assistant chief ambulance officer Nathan Hudson said: "Our staff will be horrified one of their former colleagues would do something like this.

"We hold a position of trust when we enter someone's home and these sorts of actions rightly put a stain on all of our reputations which is deeply regrettable and makes it much harder for staff who are still working.

"We are pleased that this was taken to court and dealt with by the criminal justice system."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sean Hogg was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

Teenage victim of rapist spared jail after sickening child sexual assault left 'devastated' by his sentence

China US Taiwan

China sends warships towards Taiwan after island’s leader meets US speaker

Prince Harry was said to be 'infuriated' by Charles' comment

Prince Harry 'infuriated' by Charles saying he couldn't afford to pay for Meghan, with the Queen finding Harry 'wearisome'
Charles has invited hundreds of charity and community figures to his coronation

Delight as King Charles invites hundreds of charity workers to coronation

A person wounded in an attack is brought to a hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, April 7, 2023

Italian tourist killed, others hurt in suspected car ramming attack in Tel Aviv

Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., March 16, 2022

Access to abortion pill in the US plunged into uncertainty by competing rulings

Israeli police and emergency services work around a car involved in an attack in Tel Aviv

One killed and six wounded in Tel Aviv ‘terror attack’, Israeli authorities say

Kate is said to have found the walkabout with Harry and Meghan one of the hardest things she'd had to do

Kate found Windsor walkabout with Harry and Meghan after Queen's death 'one of the hardest things she ever had to do'

The moose enjoys a snack

Moose pops into Alaska hospital building to snack on plants

Lebanon Israel

Two killed in ‘Palestinian attack’ after Israel targets Lebanon with air strikes

Police investigating Keano Byrne's disappearance have found a body

Body found in water after man, 26, disappears as police treat case as murder and arrest pair

Tesla

Probe after ‘partially automated’ Tesla hits student getting off bus

Russia Ukraine War

Russia bombards illegally annexed Ukrainian areas from ground and air

Germany Good Friday

In Pictures: Christians mark Good Friday with sombre ceremonies

The Pope in the Vatican

Pope Francis to miss Good Friday procession because of cold weather in Rome

The man died in New Change after the woman died at Elephant and Castle

Murder probe as woman, 27, dies in flat hours before man, 31, who knew her killed after falling from height in London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grain

Russia warns West to remove obstacles to grain exports

Evan Gershkovich

Russia ‘formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter with espionage’

The aftermath of a car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv

UK calls for peace after British-Israeli sisters shot dead in West Bank and Brits hurt in car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv
Paul Cattermole has died aged 46

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46 just weeks after reunion tour unveiled as bandmates 'devastated'
Julia Wendell's mother has reportedly been left 'mortified' by her daughter's claims

Mum of woman who said she was Madeleine McCann left 'beside herself' and 'mortified' by daughter's claims
GM Cruise-Recall

GM Cruise recalls 300 self-driving taxis after crash involving bus

Some 17 million journeys are expected to take place across Easter weekend

'Absolute carnage': Rail passengers furious as thousands cram into stations on 'Bad Friday' - as Dover delays worsen
Northern California Shooting

Suspect shoots two hostages in California park after wounding police officer

Police at the scene at Nicola Sturgeon's home today

SNP auditors quit amid police investigation into Nicola Sturgeon's husband over party finances
Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to confirm their Coronation plans

Harry and Meghan 'on the brink of confirming' plans for King's Coronation - but 'want questions answering first'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King said he takes the study "profoundly seriously" and wants to deepen his own understanding of the slave trade.

King welcomes review into monarchy’s links to slave-trade, as he says ‘time has come’

Palace staff still don't know if Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation

Royal staff 'none the wiser' over whether Harry and Meghan will attend coronation - and RSVP date has passed
The date of the state visit has not been confirmed

Joe Biden to make UK state visit after 'friendly' chat with King Charles - but only First Lady will attend Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's too soon to write of Sturgeon, says LBC's Scotland political editor

Seeing Sturgeon's home filled with cops felt like a work of fiction - but it's too soon to write her off
What is the meaning of Easter?

What is the true meaning of Easter? Whether you know the theology, it's no longer just a Christian holiday
Political journalist Micheal Crick brands Labour poster as 'hypocrisy in the extreme.'

'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'.
Andrew Castle

Trans woman can't understand why women are 'offended' by Nike's new advert

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants
Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job
Shelagh Fogarty and trans activist Helen Belcher

Trans activist slams Kemi Badenoch for launching a campaign that 'excludes trans people'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit