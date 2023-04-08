Paramedic filmed stealing £60 from woman, 94, just after she died is spared jail, leaving son 'sick to his stomach'

The shocking moment paramedic Mark Titley tried to steal money from a dead pensioner. Picture: Facebook/Mark Drage

By Kit Heren

A paramedic who was filmed rifling through the drawers of a 94-year-old woman just after she died to steal money from her has walked free, leaving the victim's son "sick to his stomach".

Mark Titley, 58, is caught on camera taking the money after being called to the home of the pensioner in Shrewsbury on June 29 last year.

He can be seen walking up to a side table, rummaging through her belongings, and taking the money.

After being spotted, he quickly put the money back, but the victim's son saw what Titley did and said it made him feel sick.

Titley and three other paramedics worked on the woman for about 20 minutes before she was pronounced dead.

He then came back inside to look for a 'do not resuscitate' form, but was filmed going through a wad of cash that belonged to the woman who died, counting the separate notes.

Titley looked around and spotted the camera before putting the cash back, but the son saw the footage and reported the paramedic's actions to West Mercia Police.

At first he denied the allegation, telling police he was trying to "secure" the cash for the family members' benefit.

But he later admitted theft and was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was also ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

The moment he starts rifling through the woman's belongings. Picture: Facebook/Mark Drage

Titley, of Linley Avenue, Pontesbury, also had to pay £530 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.

He retired from West Midlands Ambulance Service two days after the theft and is no longer a serving paramedic.

Assistant chief ambulance officer Nathan Hudson said: "Our staff will be horrified one of their former colleagues would do something like this.

"We hold a position of trust when we enter someone's home and these sorts of actions rightly put a stain on all of our reputations which is deeply regrettable and makes it much harder for staff who are still working.

"We are pleased that this was taken to court and dealt with by the criminal justice system."