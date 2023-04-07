Body found in water after man, 26, disappears as police treat case as murder and arrest pair

Police investigating Keano Byrne's disappearance have found a body. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Will Taylor

Police have found a body in the search for a missing 26-year-old man have found a body as part of a murder investigation.

Keano Byrne was reported missing on March 27 and was last seen the day before in Brinnington, Stockport, walking with another man.

Specialist officers from Greater Manchester Police have been searching Reddish Vale Country Park since then and on Friday they found a body in the water there.

Formal identification has not been carried out yet but the case is being treated as a murder.

Police investigating what happened realised he could have been harmed and two arrests have been made.

Two men, aged 30 and 26, were released under investigation.

Police want any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "Clearly this is an upsetting time for Keano's family and they are being kept informed of the ongoing investigation as well as being supported by specialist officers.

"We are asking for anyone who was in the Reddish Vale area in the early hours of Sunday 26 March between 3:30am and 6:30am, or who may have seen Keano after the time he went missing, to please contact police.

"No matter how small the information may seem, it may help us to piece together what has happened.

"We are looking for CCTV, dashcam footage, images, or any accounts of suspicious behaviour around that date as this will bring us one step closer to finding out what happened to Keano and help us understand the full circumstances.

"Information can be shared by calling GMPs Major Incident team on 0161 856 6377, or by using our LiveChat service on our website, www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 762-270323."

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.