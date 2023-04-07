Murder probe as woman, 27, dies in flat hours before man, 31, who knew her killed after falling from height in London

By Will Taylor

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead and a man died having fallen from a height near St Paul's Cathedral.

Police found a 27-year-old woman with serious injuries after being called to flats on Elephant Road in Southwark, London, just before 4pm on Thursday.

She died at the scene.

Then, at 8.43pm on the same day, police were called to reports of a man falling from a height at New Change in the City of London.

Members of the public and medics tried to help the 31-year-old but he died at the scene.

The next of kin of both people - who knew each other - have been informed.

Superintendent Rachael Walmsley, of the Met's central south command, said: "My officers will be patrolling in the area as our specialist crime colleagues go about their inquiries - if you have concerns please don't hesitate to approach them.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident."

Detective Inspector Mike Nolan, of the Met's specialist crime command, said: "We know that local people will be shocked by this incident, and while we are at the very early stages of our investigation, I would like to reassure the community that we don't believe that any other persons are outstanding in connection with this tragic sequence of events.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who has information relating to this investigation who has not yet spoken with police, and I thank local residents for their patience and co-operation as my team go about their enquiries."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 4548/6APR.