Pictured: Girl, 14, died in fire at block of flats in east London with boy, 16, held on suspicion of murder

7 April 2023, 12:26 | Updated: 7 April 2023, 13:03

The victim has been named locally as 'Tiffany'
The victim has been named locally as 'Tiffany'. Picture: LBC/social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A girl who died in a fire in a block of flats in Beckton, east London, has been named and pictured for the first time.

Tribute posts on social media have claimed the victim's name is Tiffany, MyLondon reports, though this is yet to be confirmed by authorities.

On TikTok, one tribute reads: "Tiffany was a beautiful person inside and out. She was funny and loving."

Another adds: "Oh no. She was so beautiful. RIP."

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder, with the Metropolitan Police saying the fire is being treated as arson.

Five others were also injured in the Beckton blaze, but they have since been discharged from hospital.

The victim has been named locally as 'Tiffany'
The victim has been named locally as 'Tiffany'. Picture: social media
The fire took place in Beckton, east London
The fire took place in Beckton, east London. Picture: LBC

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads the north east command unit, said: "My thoughts at this time are with the victim and their family and friends.

"Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don't underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

"Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter Weekend, please talk to them if you have any concerns."

Police were called to the block of flats on Tollgate Road, Newham, at 5.28pm after calls were made to emergency services.

Reports suggest some residents jumped from windows in a bid to escape the blaze, as flames engulfed much of the upper floor of the block, with smoke seen bellowing from windows.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service later confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, with paramedics treating five others who were taken to hospital.

Six fire engines attended the scene, alongside London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

Police were called to the block of flats on Tollgate Road, Newham, at 5.28pm after calls were made to emergency services.
Police were called to the block of flats on Tollgate Road, Newham, at 5.28pm after calls were made to emergency services. Picture: LBC / Google

A spokesperson for the Met said at the time: "Police, LAS and LFB are currently at the scene dealing with the fire.

"It is believed that there has been one female fatality and number of others injured.

"No further details at this stage. Enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has confirmed the blaze “destroyed” a stairwell connecting the ground floor and second floor of the block.

They confirmed much of the second floor was also damaged by the fire, with 40 firefighters in attendance.

They added that the cause of the fire was yet to be confirmed.

The Met spokesperson added: "One male has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

"A road closure is in place on Tollgate Road and restriction are in place on Bradley Stone Road and Valiant Way."

