Royal guardsman jailed for selling bullets to undercover police officer he believed was an underworld gangster

Appearing at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, Graham was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of the charges against him. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A royal guardsman tasked with protecting the royal family has been jailed after he was caught selling ammunition to an undercover police officer he believed was a gangster.

Rajon Graham, 34, was a lance sergeant in the 1st Battalion of the Coldstream Guards when he met with the officer, selling him a total of 300 9mm bullets he referred to as "sweets".

Coldstream guards, charged with protecting the royal family and often seen outside Buckingham Palace, can be identified by their distinctive red jackets and tall bearskin hats.

Graham was dishonourably discharged from the Army in October 2022 after pleading guilty to charges against him, including four counts of selling ammunition.

Appearing at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, Graham was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of the charges against him.

The court heard how Graham was stationed at the Wellington Barracks near Buckingham Palace at the time of the offences, undertaking state and ceremonial duties between December 7, 2020 and January 28, 2021.

During meetings with the undercover officer, the guardsman handed over bullets wrapped in Bacofoil sandwich bags for £5,800 in cash.

The moneymaking scheme began after a friend of Graham's suggested he could make extra cash by selling military grade ammunition, with the guard "stupidly" deciding to try.

Believing the man he was dealing with was an underworld arms dealer involved in the drugs trade, Graham was later arrested alongside Kirtland Gill, 42.

Gill was the first black Regimental Sergeant Major in the Coldstream Guards, working at the Victoria Barracks, close to the late Queen Elizabeth's former residence, Windsor Castle.

Gill was the first black Regimental Sergeant Major in the Coldstream Guards, working at the Victoria Barracks, close to the late Queen Elizabeth's former residence, Windsor Castle. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The court heard how both men had access to the ammunition after the bullets were issued for firing practice.

Gill denied knowledge of the scheme, later being cleared by a jury of conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkins told the court: "The defendant intended the ammunition to be used for criminal purposes, or was reckless as to whether it would be used."

"There was a high risk of death or serious harm. He was selling to someone he believed was involved in dealing in drugs and had criminal associates who wanted live ammunition in the context of the drugs trade."