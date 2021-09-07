Commuter killed on tracks after falling in gap between Tube and platform

The incident happened at Waterloo station at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A commuter was killed after falling between a train and platform and onto the tracks on the London Underground, a report has said.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the man was crushed and then hit by a second train.

The incident occurred at Waterloo Tube station on May 26 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when no staff or other members of the public were present to help the passenger.

An investigation by the RAIB found the man got off a train at around 10.10am and fell into a large gap between it and the platform.

READ MORE: Downing Street and ministers deny 'October firebreak lockdown' plans

READ MORE: Priti Patel threatens to withhold millions from France over record migrant numbers

The passenger became trapped and was crushed by the departing train and left lying motionless before being hit by a second train entering the station.

The RAIB said, due to the man's position on the tracks, he was difficult to detect on despatch monitors and was not seen by train operators.

Passenger levels on the Underground on May 26 2020 were 9% of the equivalent day in 2019, according to data from the Department of Transport (DfT).

The investigation concluded that London Underground was not able to identify or provide detailed assessment of all factors, such as curved platforms, that contributed to risks of accidents at certain Tube stations.

The RAIB recommended that ongoing evaluation of existing safety measures be undertaken at stations as well as "periodic" risk assessments for individual locations.