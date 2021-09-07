Vaccines Minister dismisses reports of 'October firebreak lockdown'

The Vaccines Minister has dismissed reports ministers are considering plans for a firebreak lockdown next month - if coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The conversation comes after it was reported ministers have made plans for an October 'firebreak' lockdown with school half-term holidays set to double in length if Covid hospitalisations keep rising.

The claim was made by a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) who said the contingency plan has been put in place as a last resort in case the NHS comes under immense pressure.

LBC's Nick Ferrari questioned Nadhim Zahawi asking if the headlines were correct.

"Plans for an October firebreak, or new rules on masks. True or false?"

Mr Zahawi said he had not seen any plans around the so-called, firebreak lockdown.

"It is the booster program that, I hope, will allow us to protect the most vulnerable.

He said this would then allow the government to "continue on a one-way streak of keeping the economy open without having to regress into other non-pharmaceutical interventions."

The Minister said his focus was now on delivering the booster program

The conversation comes after one newspaper reported an October "firebreak lockdown" in England was being considered if the spike in hospitalisations continues.

The i also reported plans for restrictions during school half-term had been drawn up to deal with “an extended peak” of infections and hospitalisations.

The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

