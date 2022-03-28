Concert For Ukraine: Anne Marie and Paloma Faith join star-studded line up

Concert For Ukraine. Picture: LBC

By Sophie Barnett

Anne Marie and Paloma faith have joined the star-studded line up for the Concert For Ukraine fundraiser on Tuesday March 29.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The two household names will join the previously announced Camila Cabello, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter, Becky Hill, The Kingdom Choir, Manic Street Preachers, Snow Patrol and Tom Odell.

Global radio presenters, Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp, Capital FM’s Marvin Humes and Heart’s Emma Bunton are also confirmed to host the two hour fundraiser event raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are joining forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the Media & Entertainment group Global to bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The sell-out concert will take place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, on March 29.

Read more: Concert for Ukraine: Chancellor announces VAT on tickets to be donated to charity

Read more: Sunak 'considers second council tax rebate' as Labour brands Chancellor 'Mr Tax'

The live show will broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player and is produced by Livewire Pictures. Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, is joining as media partner, and Marks & Spencer will be headline sponsors for the broadcast.

Global will be broadcasting live from backstage at the concert on the night with a show across the Heart and Capital networks – the first simulcast for an event of such importance.

The three-hour show, hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Sian Welby and Heart’s Dev Griffin, will feature key performance moments, interviews and backstage atmosphere from the artists performing as well as detail on how listeners can donate to the DEC appeal.

The concert will feature key performance moments, interviews and backstage atmosphere from the artists performing as well as detail on how listeners can donate to the DEC appeal.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event (primetime across both linear and simulcast), which is expected to raise over £3 million, will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.

Over £250,000 has already been promised through ticket sales after the Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed that the Government would donate the VAT on each ticket back to the appeal.

Following the initial ticket sell-out, a small number of additional tickets have been released for sale at www.theticketfactory.com.

Speaking ahead of the event, Camila Cabello said: “My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

Nile Rodgers said: “In times of trouble you can always count on great musical artists to come together to help bring focus on what really matters. At this moment in time nothing is more important than showing the people affected by conflict in Ukraine that we stand with them, that we are family. I’m therefore delighted to be joining Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and all the wonderful artists coming together to make this a success. As we say in our song Everybody Dance, ‘Music never lets you down.’ ”

Emeli Sandé commented: “I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis. Nobody should be refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety, and I’m pleased for the chance to support the DEC’s appeal to help all people whose lives have been affected by the conflict.”

Gregory Porter said: "So thankful to be able to raise my voice in the chorus of peace. Together we can show our support for those that are sadly affected by the current world's events.”

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol said: “We are honoured to be asked to be involved in this concert to raise money for Ukraine, the refugees and all people affected by the conflict and the humanitarian crisis that has resulted from it, especially the families and children that have been displaced because of it. As they always are, the people of the UK are an inspiration with how generous they have been with their time and money toward this cause. There is more to be done of course and we hope this concert will raise some more vital funds. Love and solidarity to those in Ukraine right now and all those impacted by the conflict.”

ITV has a long history of supporting DEC appeals, most recently through an appeal for the Afghanistan Crisis in December 2021.

Additionally, ITV has raised £60 million for Soccer Aid for UNICEF’s global work since the show began, and regularly raises awareness of different charitable causes and organisations through daytime and regional news coverage.

Who's on the Concert For Ukraine line-up?

Anne Marie

Paloma Faith

Snow Patrol

Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello

Emeli Sandé

Gregory Porter

Manic Street Preachers

Becky Hill

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Tom Odell

The Kingdom Choir

How To Donate