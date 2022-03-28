Concert For Ukraine: Anne Marie and Paloma Faith join star-studded line up

28 March 2022, 06:33 | Updated: 28 March 2022, 06:41

Concert For Ukraine.
Concert For Ukraine. Picture: LBC

By Sophie Barnett

Anne Marie and Paloma faith have joined the star-studded line up for the Concert For Ukraine fundraiser on Tuesday March 29.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The two household names will join the previously announced Camila Cabello, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter, Becky Hill, The Kingdom Choir, Manic Street Preachers, Snow Patrol and Tom Odell.

Global radio presenters, Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp, Capital FM’s Marvin Humes and Heart’s Emma Bunton are also confirmed to host the two hour fundraiser event raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are joining forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the Media & Entertainment group Global to bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The sell-out concert will take place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, on March 29.

Read more: Concert for Ukraine: Chancellor announces VAT on tickets to be donated to charity

Read more: Sunak 'considers second council tax rebate' as Labour brands Chancellor 'Mr Tax'

The live show will broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player and is produced by Livewire Pictures. Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, is joining as media partner, and Marks & Spencer will be headline sponsors for the broadcast.

Global will be broadcasting live from backstage at the concert on the night with a show across the Heart and Capital networks – the first simulcast for an event of such importance.

The three-hour show, hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Sian Welby and Heart’s Dev Griffin, will feature key performance moments, interviews and backstage atmosphere from the artists performing as well as detail on how listeners can donate to the DEC appeal.

The concert will feature key performance moments, interviews and backstage atmosphere from the artists performing as well as detail on how listeners can donate to the DEC appeal.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event (primetime across both linear and simulcast), which is expected to raise over £3 million, will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.

Over £250,000 has already been promised through ticket sales after the Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed that the Government would donate the VAT on each ticket back to the appeal.

Following the initial ticket sell-out, a small number of additional tickets have been released for sale at www.theticketfactory.com.

Speaking ahead of the event, Camila Cabello said: “My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

Nile Rodgers said: “In times of trouble you can always count on great musical artists to come together to help bring focus on what really matters. At this moment in time nothing is more important than showing the people affected by conflict in Ukraine that we stand with them, that we are family. I’m therefore delighted to be joining Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and all the wonderful artists coming together to make this a success. As we say in our song Everybody Dance, ‘Music never lets you down.’ ”

Emeli Sandé commented: “I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis. Nobody should be refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety, and I’m pleased for the chance to support the DEC’s appeal to help all people whose lives have been affected by the conflict.”

Gregory Porter said: "So thankful to be able to raise my voice in the chorus of peace. Together we can show our support for those that are sadly affected by the current world's events.”

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol said: “We are honoured to be asked to be involved in this concert to raise money for Ukraine, the refugees and all people affected by the conflict and the humanitarian crisis that has resulted from it, especially the families and children that have been displaced because of it. As they always are, the people of the UK are an inspiration with how generous they have been with their time and money toward this cause. There is more to be done of course and we hope this concert will raise some more vital funds. Love and solidarity to those in Ukraine right now and all those impacted by the conflict.”

ITV has a long history of supporting DEC appeals, most recently through an appeal for the Afghanistan Crisis in December 2021.

Additionally, ITV has raised £60 million for Soccer Aid for UNICEF’s global work since the show began, and regularly raises awareness of different charitable causes and organisations through daytime and regional news coverage.

Who's on the Concert For Ukraine line-up?

  • Anne Marie
  • Paloma Faith
  • Snow Patrol
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Camila Cabello
  • Emeli Sandé
  • Gregory Porter
  • Manic Street Preachers
  • Becky Hill
  • Nile Rodgers & Chic
  • Tom Odell
  • The Kingdom Choir

How To Donate

  • Online: dec.org.uk
  • Phone: 0370 60 60 900
  • SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk
  • Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Will Smith appeared to slap Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after jab at wife Jada's hair

Emily Bridges will compete in the female category for the first time in 2022

Team GB stars face losing Olympics place as trans cyclist begins racing in female events

Police have confirmed that no criminal investigation will be launched after sexual offence allegations were made against actor Noel Clarke

Fury as police drop probe into sex harassment allegations against Noel Clarke

Schools are being made to open for 32.5 hours a week

Schools ordered to open for at least 32.5 hours a week so children don't 'miss out'

Rishi Sunak has been branded "Mr Tax" by Labour as they accused him of "acting in his own interest"

Sunak 'considers second council tax rebate' as Labour brands Chancellor 'Mr Tax'

Eglington when he went missing (left) and what he might look like now (right)

Police hunt prisoner who escaped custody in only underwear and socks

The Transport Secretary is set to hold crisis talks with P&O's rival ferry operator

Grant Shapps to hold talks with P&O Ferries' rival operators as UK set for Easter travel chaos
Alexander Temerko speaks to Tom Swarbrick

Top Tory donor who gave party '£1.6m' refuses to detail vetting process

Prince Charles and the Queen at the state opening of parliament three years ago

Charles 'on standby to read Queen's Speech' if monarch is too unwell

Yasmin Begum, 40, was stabbed to death while her children were at school

Pictured: London mum stabbed to death while children were at school as man arrested

Exclusive
Alexander Temerk called for a100mile No Fly Zone around Ukraine's borders

Temerko calls for No-fly zone on NATO border as Ukraine faces 'Holodomor like famine'

Snow falls in Glasgow last month

UK weather: Temperatures to plummet with snow on the way before next weekend

Taylor Hawkins had 10 different substances in his system at the time of his death

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins 'suffered cardio collapse after taking cocktail of drugs'

A Government adviser on violence against women said the strip-searching of a 15-year-old black schoolgirl should "horrify us all".

Child Q case of black schoolgirl, 15, being strip-searched 'should horrify us all'

Prince William said the future "is for the people to decide upon".

Prince William vows to 'let the people decide' future after controversial Caribbean tour

Police are appealing for witnesses following the five-car collision.

Three injured after high-speed police chase on M23 ends in five-car collision

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Plane Crash

Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky demands more courage from the West in helping Ukraine fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky warns Russia is sowing deep hatred among Ukrainians

A woman evacuated from Irpin cries upon arriving on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Refuge city of Lviv rocked by explosions as Joe Biden visits neighbouring Poland
Biden took aim at Putin during his speech in Poland.

Putin 'cannot remain in power': Biden sparks chaos as Kremlin hits back over Poland speech
China Plane Crash

China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board

Protesters marched to Trafalgar Square to show support for Ukraine

London Stands with Ukraine: Protesters show support one month on from Russian invasion
kidd1

Kidd Creole’s murder trial opens with self-defence claim

A casualty after a Chernihiv raid

Residents fear shelled city in north Ukraine could become ‘next Mariupol’
Site of air strikes

Saudi air strikes hit Yemen’s Houthis after Jiddah attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The 'only way' that the war in Ukraine will end is if the country is successfully divided up, says Rachel

'Only way' Ukraine conflict will end is if Putin divides country up, Rachel Johnson argues
Camilla has called for a nine-to-five school day

Introduce a 9-5 school day, Camilla Tominey argues

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages

Royals 'have been scroungers all their life' and 'should go', caller rages
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 27/03 | Watch again

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation

'Blood money': Ukrainian MP slams Sunak's wife for Russian operation
Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes

Ukraine refugee influx will make NHS waiting lists longer, caller fumes
Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin

Ex-Russian PM: Ukraine invasion 'beginning of the end' for Putin
Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

Minister doesn't know how long Ukraine refugee process takes

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns

West must prepare for 'long term degradation' of living standards, ex-army chief warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police