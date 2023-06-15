Conor McGregor accused of pinning woman against wall and forcing her to perform oral sex on him at NBA finals

Conor McGregor denies the allegations. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

A woman has accused Conor McGregor, 34, of sexual assault at last week's NBA finals, as she says he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The woman alleges that she met Conor McGregor at Game 4 of the NBA Finals last week at the Kesaya Centre when security said that he was asking for her in the bathroom.

Once she got to the bathroom, she claims that he forcibly kissed her, pinned her against the wall, forced her to perform oral sex on him and tried to sodomise her.

According to letters sent by attorney Ariel Mitchell, it allegedly happened on June 9 after the Nuggets had won at the Florida game, TMZ reported.

Mr McGregor has denied the accusations, as a spokesman told TMZ: "The allegations are false. Mr McGregor will not be intimidated."

Conor McGregor has been accused of sexual assault by a woman. Picture: Alamy

Ms Mitchell said that the woman is seeking settlements with the NBA, the Heat and McGregor in place of litigation.

The letters, which were obtained by TMZ, accuse the UFC fighter of sexually assaulting the woman.

The woman says she has now filed a police report and issued letters to McGregor’s team.

The woman’s attorney told the Daily Mail that as part of her report, she has handed in clothing that she believes to have his DNA on it.

It comes less than a day after the UFC fighter announced he and his fiancé, Dee Devlin, are expecting their fourth child.

The pair are already parents to Conor Jr, 6, Croia, 4, and Ryan, 2.

At the same game, Mr McGregor had shocked fans as he performed a halftime skit where he pretended to punch a Heat mascot.