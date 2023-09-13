Conservatives warned by MI5 that MP hopefuls 'could be spies'

MI5's warning comes with news of a parliamentary researcher arrested and accused of being a Chinese spy. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

The Conservative Party dropped two people from its list of potential candidates after MI5 highlighted links to China.

The security service advised Conservative Party in 2021 and 2022 that the two hopefuls should not be included on the central list of candidates, The Times reports.

Ministers are due to face questions in Westminster about allegations of espionage.

An unnamed source told The Times: “It was made very clear that they posed a risk.

“They were subsequently blocked from the candidate's list. They weren’t told why.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “When we receive credible information regarding security concerns over potential candidates we act upon them.”

This comes just after the recent arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of being a Chinese spy.

The researcher, in his 20's, is said to have links with security minister Tom Tugendhat, Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns and other senior Tory MPs.

The man has maintained his innocence.

It is reported the suspected Chinese spy had links with security minister Tom Tugendhat. Picture: Alamy

The Times revealed that another man, in his 30s, was arrested in Oxfordshire on the 13th of March.

Both men were held on suspicion of offences under Section 1 of the Official Secrets Act 1911, which punishes offences that are said to be "prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state".

On Monday afternoon, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle reassured MPs that the House "follows the same vetting procedures as the government.

He said parliamentary security "is working closely and effectively with other relevant authorities."

He added that some people were told about the arrest "on a strictly confidential basis" and members against prejudicing future prosecutions by discussing the matter in the House.

The arrest of the researcher has prompted the government to take a tougher stance towards China.