Suspected Chinese spy found working in Parliament - with link to senior Government figures Tugendhat and Kearns

9 September 2023, 21:11 | Updated: 9 September 2023, 21:26

The man, who is reportedly in his 20s, is said to have connections to security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairman Alicia Kearns.
The man, who is reportedly in his 20s, is said to have connections to security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairman Alicia Kearns. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A researcher in Parliament was arrested on suspicion of being a Chinese spy in March.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man, who is reportedly in his 20s, is said to have connections to security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairman Alicia Kearns.

The researcher is said to have visited and lived in China in the past, and The Times reports that the individuals linked to the man have access to "classified or highly sensitive information".

Read More: Rishi Sunak 'confident' over trade deal between UK and India following talks with Narendra Modi at G20 summit

Reports indicate that the man could have been recruited as a sleeper agent during his time in the secretive Asian behemoth and sent back to the UK to infiltrate.

Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street
The man, who is reportedly in his 20s, is said to have connections to security minister Tom Tugendhat. Picture: Getty

The Official Secret Act was the framework under which the man, one of two arrested, was collared by the police on March 13.

A senior Whitehall source told The Times that the situation is a "major escalation" by China, adding that the country has "never seen anything like this before".

Scotland Yard said in a statement: "Officers from the Metropolitan Police arrested two men on March 13 on suspicion of offences under section one of the Official Secrets Act 1911.

"A man in his thirties was arrested at an address in Oxfordshire and a man in his twenties was arrested at an address in Edinburgh. Searches were also carried out at both the residential properties, as well as at a third address in east London.

"Both men were taken to a south London police station and were released on police bail until a date in early October."

Last year, MI5 issued a rare security alert, warning MPs that a suspected Chinese spy called Christine Lee had engaged in "political interference activities" on behalf of China's ruling communist regime.

Labour MP Barry Gardiner, the former chairman of the now disbanded Chinese in Britain APPG, received more than £500,000 in donations from her before the warning.

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-WEATHER-HEAT
The Official Secret Act was the framework under which the man, one of two arrested, was collared by the police on March 13. Picture: Getty

The arrests emerged a little over a week after Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited Beijing amid criticism from some senior Conservatives, who are critics of China.

He insisted the UK would have a "pragmatic" relationship with China to tackle major global issues such as climate change.

Downing Street said it does not comment on security matters. The House of Commons has been contacted.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A cracked mosque minaret after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco

Morocco earthquake: A look at the deadliest quakes over the past 25 years

Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near the epicentre of an earthquake, outside Marrakesh, Morocco

Powerful earthquake in Morocco kills more than 1,300 people

Yorgos Lanthimos with the Golden Lion award for the best film Poor Things during the closing ceremony for the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Italy

Emma Stone-led Poor Things wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

Thunderstorms are on the way this weekend after Saturday was confirmed to be the hottest day of 2023 so far

UK records 33.2C hottest day of the year - but heavy showers and strong winds will batter Britain to end heatwave

People inspect their damaged homes after an earthquake in Moulay Ibrahim village, near Marrakesh

More than 1,000 people dead after Morocco hit by earthquake

A Turkish officer walks next to the Morca cave during a rescue operation near Anamur, south Turkey

Rescue begins of ailing US researcher stuck 3,000ft inside Turkish cave

Daniel Khalife has been arrested

Timeline of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife's criminal life after he was caught after four days

Greater Manchester Police collared the driver after reports came to them about recklessness from the supercar motorist.

'Drug driver' arrested in Lamboghini told officers that he was on the way to his wedding

A security man stands guard near the main venue of the G20 summit in New Delhi

G20 agreement reflects differences over Ukraine and rising clout of Global South

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak 'confident' over trade deal between UK and India following talks with Narendra Modi at G20 summit

Police are hunting for Sara Sharif's family

Police in Pakistan detain 10 close relatives of Sara Sharif in bid to draw out father

Thunderstorms are on the way this weekend

Thunderstorm warning as heavy showers and strong winds to batter Britain and end September heatwave

Daniel Khalife has been arrested

Escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife arrested by plain-clothes officer in Chiswick after four days on the run

A damaged building

UN atomic watchdog warns of threat to nuclear safety in Ukraine

People drive past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakesh after the earthquake

Morrocan earthquake death toll rises to 820, government says

President Mohamed Solih waves after casting his vote at a polling station

Voting under way in Maldives presidential election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Poundland is opening eight stores this month

Huge bargain retailer to open new stores this weekend - is your area getting one?

Former soldier Daniel Abed Khalife broke out of Wandsworth prison yesterday

Police ramp up manhunt for escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife after several sightings in Chiswick, west London
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

South African politician Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies aged 95

A paramilitary parade in Pyongyang

China and Russia attend North Korea’s 75th founding anniversary parade

A powerful earthquake has hit Morocco

More than 1,300 killed and hundreds injured after 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Marrakesh

People take shelter and check for news on their mobile phones after an earthquake in Rabat

Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government says

India G20

G20 agrees to make African Union permanent member

Hawaii Wildfires

Number of people missing following Maui wildfires drops to 66

Morocco Earthquake

Powerful magnitude 7 earthquake rocks Morocco

Rishi Sunak has vowed to cut inflation

'Fired up' Rishi Sunak vows to keep cutting inflation, but refuses to commit to cutting taxes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate urges well-wisher to 'hold onto' and 'cherish' memories of the late Queen

Kate tells well-wisher to 'hold on and cherish' memories of late Queen as Royal Family leads nation's tributes
Charles and Camilla travelled to Crathie Kirk to commemorate the life and service of the former monarch

Charles and Camilla greet well-wishers as they remember Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death
Prince Harry has been spotted at Windsor

Prince Harry spotted leaving Windsor Castle after paying respects to the Queen at St George's Chapel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and neonatal nurse

Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack
The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit