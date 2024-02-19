Constance Marten's partner advised fugitive aristocrat to say baby was victim of 'cot death'

19 February 2024, 17:06

Marten (top right) told police she and Gordon (bottom right) were both "distraught" when their baby Victoria died.
Marten (top right) told police she and Gordon (bottom right) were both "distraught" when their baby Victoria died. Picture: Met Police
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten was advised by her partner to say their baby was the victim of "cot death", after the child died in her arms as she slept, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, went on the run with their daughter Victoria after their car burst into flames near Bolton, Greater Manchester, last January.

The Old Bailey has heard how they went on to sleep in a tent, in a bid to keep the baby, after Marten's four other children were taken into care.

When the couple were eventually arrested in Brighton, East Sussex, they initially refused to say where their child was or whether she was alive or dead.

Last year, on March 1, Victoria's remains were found in a Lidl supermarket bag inside a disused shed on an allotment.

Pc Ralph said the baby was "very pale" and "very cold" to the touch.
Pc Ralph said the baby was "very pale" and "very cold" to the touch. Picture: Met Police

Pc Allen Ralph, who was involved in the search, told jurors he had already seen earlier CCTV footage of the Lidl bag before being sent to the allotments.

As he approached the shed, he said he noticed a broken window and lifted the door to get in.

The first thing to hit was the smell, he said: "I remember saying 'either something is dead in there or something has died'."

Inside there was a tent, out-of-date milk and bread on a makeshift table and the shopping bag underneath, he said.

Pc Ralph told his partner during a break that he recognised the bag so they went back to take a closer look.

He told jurors: "I lifted it and it was heavy and there was no reason for it to be heavy from what I could see inside.

"I remember quite clearly there was just a lot of rubbish."

Pc Ralph said there were two baby nappies, a pink baby blanket, drinks cans, cardboard, leaves and other pieces of rubbish.

Read more: Shocking moment runaway aristocrat Constance Marten's baby was discovered amid rubbish in Lidl bag

Read more: 'Where is your child?' Dramatic moment police arrest runaway aristocrat as partner demands food and drink

He told jurors he put on gloves before placing the bag on decking outside the shed to examine the contents, with his colleague indicating that he had seen what looked like the head of a doll.

"Mark advised me to say it was a cot death and I was not holding her," Marten told court.
"Mark advised me to say it was a cot death and I was not holding her," Marten told court. Picture: Met Police

Pc Ralph said: "The head was to the left. It was concave, the top of the head. That was what we touched. I unwrapped it two or three times before I got to a part where I could see red pooling.

"A couple of seconds after, we went to the right-hand side. I put my hand down. My hand slipped on something. I looked and that was the baby's leg. My hand was soaking wet."

Pc Ralph said the baby was "very pale" and "very cold" to the touch.

In the following police interviews, Marten gave an account of how Victoria had died six or seven days after the car fire.

She told police that she had been "extremely tired" and had fallen asleep in a tent while holding Victoria under her jacket.

When she woke up, Victoria had gone "limp" and did not respond to resuscitation attempts, the defendant said.

Marten said she did not seek help because the child was no longer alive.

She said she wrapped the baby up and held her for hours before putting her in a bag.

Moment police uncover baby remains amid rubbish in Lidl bag is shown in court

She said: "Initially Mark and I were talking about what to do with the situation and I think, like two weeks after it happened, I was debating whether to hand myself in.

"Mark advised me to say it was a cot death and I was not holding her.

"And he advised me to say that I lay her down and then when we woke up she was on her front and she's passed away.

"But that isn't what happened. So he may try to say that in order to protect me because he wants to protect my interests."

Marten told police she and Gordon were both "distraught" when Victoria died.

She said she felt "shock, sadness, grief and anger" that they had done so much to keep her and it "ended really badly".

The defendant said she left the bag containing Victoria's body at the allotment when it became too heavy to carry.

She covered the child's body in soil because of the smell, jurors heard.

Marten told police she had planned to bury Victoria's body and considered cremating her - but changed her mind.

Constance Marten asked ‘where is your child?’ in dramatic arrest video

The defendant said that before the tragedy she had been "elated" to be with one of her children.

She added: "I was feeling fine. I was elated to be with her actually. To be with one of my children. With Mark, together and parenting."

They had not intended to stay in a tent for long and the baby had warm blankets and clothes, she said.

But Marten told officers that they found themselves "between a rock and a hard place".

"We had limited cash. I knew that I couldn't access the bank because then the police would know where I was."

She added: "We were trying to figure out what to do in terms of getting a house, accessing money without the authorities finding out where we were."

Marten went on to tell police Gordon was her "soulmate", having met in London and had a marriage ceremony in Peru around seven years ago.

She said: "We met in a shop actually in London. Yeah, then we went for coffee and it just went from there. Got lots of similarities so, same perspectives on life, things like that."

She complained about her children being taken away after she accidentally "fell from a window".

She also blamed family members for getting social services involved, saying: "Because I was trying to get away from my family and they had, hired private investigators, my grandmother left me quite a bit of money in trust when she passed away."

Marten and Gordon, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Germany Russia Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s widow vows to continue his fight against Kremlin

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian death toll has reached 29,000, says Gaza Health Ministry

This illustration provided by the European Southern Observatory depicts the quasar

Astronomers discover what may be the universe’s brightest object

World Court Israel Palestinians

Palestinian diplomat accuses Israel of apartheid at UN court

Teddi Baker

Woman, 21, collapses at home and dies a day after fight in east London street - as woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Prince George’s parents are also said to be considering Oundle School in north Northamptonshire.

William and Kate considering £47k-a-year school for Prince George after 'years' of disagreeing about boarding

Phillip Schofield paid six-figure sum to young lover

Phillip Schofield paid six-figure sum 'with gagging clause' to young lover following affair

Baby Mohamed Alfil Bash, Faris Alfil Bash, seven, and Jory Alfil Bash, three were found dead at the house in Bristol

Pictured: Baby and two children aged three and seven found dead in Bristol as woman held for 'murder'

The 'house of horrors' was on Russell Street at Newtown in Geelong

Woman spent up to five years sleeping next to her brother's rotting corpse in 'house of horrors'

Germany EU Politics

Ursula von der Leyen seeking second term as head of EU Commission

Qatar Afghanistan

Taliban set unacceptable conditions for attending UN meeting, says Guterres

The footage shows an Audi hitting numerous cars on Soho Road at around 8.20pm.

One dead after car smashes into six vehicles at high speed on busy Birmingham street - as 25-year-old man arrested

Japan Ukraine

Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction conference as invasion anniversary looms

Exclusive
The candidate has been pictured with Mr Galloway's election leaflets

Lib Dems suspend Rochdale council candidate after LBC reveal he was campaigning for George Galloway

The video shows a fireman leaning on a fence while the driving instructor is stranded

Firefighter looks on while driving instructor’s car sinks in 4ft flood ‘because crew can only to go in up to the waist'

Europe TikTok

TikTok faces EU scrutiny for possible breaches of new digital rulebook

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bah has been convicted over migrant deaths

Asylum seeker who piloted 'unseaworthy' boat over Channel as four migrants drowned to death guilty of manslaughter
The type of emotion reading AI has not been specified.

Reverend's 'horror' as daughter to be interviewed by emotion-reading AI, as father blasts 'robots who decide employment'
France Eiffel Tower

Strike over finances closes Paris’s Eiffel Tower

Dr Rachel Clarke

Who is Rachel Clarke? The real doctor behind TV drama Breathtaking

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year, and underwent a mastectomy in July,

Strictly's Amy Dowden, 33, hospitalised for respiratory problems and shares pictures as she battles breast cancer
Yemen Israel Palestinians US

Houthis claim attack which damaged UK-registered cargo ship

Police are searching for a missing two-year-old

Boy’s father ‘jumped in’ to try and find son, two, missing in River Soar flood as divers join in search
Alexei Navalny was killed with Novichok, according to his widow

Putin's number one enemy Alexei Navalny 'was killed by Novichok', widow claims as mother barred from seeing body
Options for the fourth plinth have been unveiled

Giant sweet potato, ice cream van and Argentina's favourite bird shortlisted for Trafalgar Square's fourth plinth
Germany US Tourists Killed

American man admits rape and murder of US tourist near German castle

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed.

Harry has ‘zero per cent chance’ of returning to royal fold as William 'even more insistent’ it would be a bad idea
Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes
Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit