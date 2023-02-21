Fresh appeal for aristocrat and baby missing for six weeks as police say they have 'genuine concern' for Constance Marten

Constance Marten has been missing for six weeks. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police have renewed their appeal to trace an aristocrat missing with her baby for more than six weeks.

Scotland Yard has said Constance Marten, 35, and her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48 went missing on January 5 and have not been seen since January 8 when they were spotted in Cantercrow Hill, Newhaven.

Detectives want the public to report any sightings of the couple, as they are concerned over the welfare of their newborn baby.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford of the Met’s East Area Command said: “My officers and I remain absolutely committed to finding Constance, Mark and their newborn baby. We’ve been working around the clock behind the scenes and we’ve viewed more than 630 hours of CCTV as part of our efforts to find them.

Mark Gordon and Constance Marten walking through Flower and Dean Walk near Brick Lane. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Supermarkets ration fruit and veg with energy prices blamed - but shelves in Europe are ‘heaving’ with fresh produce

Read more: Putin accuses the West of releasing 'genie from the bottle' and starting war in Ukraine

“Information from the public has been vital to our investigation and we have received more than 350 calls to our dedicated incident room – thank you to everyone who has made contact with us so far, we are so grateful to you.

“While sadly these calls have not yet led to the couple and their baby being found, it could take just that one call into us with the right information, at the right time, to help us find the family and make sure they are okay.

“We are continuing to offer a reward of up to £10,000 for any information that leads to the family being found. So please, if you have information and have not yet come forward or if you think you have seen them, please contact the incident room without delay. Please only call 999 if you are with them or can see them at the time, otherwise call the incident room number.

“They could be absolutely anywhere in the UK, so we need everyone to remain vigilant. When they were last sighted on 8 January they were in the possession of a blue two-man tent, so please keep your eyes peeled, especially while you are out and about in waste ground or beauty spots, or while you’re walking the dog.

“Please be mindful that they might not always be out and about together. It could be that you just see Constance or Mark out by themselves getting supplies while the other is wherever they are staying with the baby.

“I would like to stress that we are not doing this and putting so many resources and efforts into finding the family just to be awkward or to interfere. We have a genuine concern for the health and wellbeing of the baby, and Constance and Mark, and it our duty to ensure that they are okay.”

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 7175 0785 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.