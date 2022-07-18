400 cops 'failed to prioritise victims' safety over their own' at Texas school shooting

18 July 2022, 07:15 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 08:19

A report into the Texas school shooting found systemic failures and egregiously poor decision-making
A report into the Texas school shooting found systemic failures and egregiously poor decision-making. Picture: Getty

By Megan Hinton

A damning new report into the Texas school massacre that left 21 people dead has condemned the nearly 400 law enforcement officials for "failing to prioritise innocent victims' safety over their own" during the 90-minute ordeal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The nearly 80-page report obtained by multiple media outlets is the first to criticise both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in Uvalde, Texas, for the inaction at Robb Elementary School.

The report was written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives and released to family members on Sunday.

It comes as Ulvalde mayor Don McLaughlin said the acting police chief on the day of the massacre, Lt Mariano Pargas, has been placed on leave.

Mr McLaughlin said Mr Pargas was put on administrative leave to determine if he was responsible for taking command after the gunman entered the school, killing 19 children and two teachers.

Read more: Three killed in Indiana shopping Mall shooting 'before gunman killed by Good Samaritan'

The findings are the most complete account yet of the May 24 massacre in South Texas and the hesitant and haphazard response by heavily armed law enforcement as a gunman fired inside a fourth-grade classroom.

"At Robb Elementary, law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritise saving innocent lives over their own safety," the report said.

The gunman fired approximately 142 rounds inside the building, and it is "almost certain" that 100 shots came before any officer entered, the report stated.

Read more: Texas school pupils' harrowing 911 calls emerge as official says cops 'wrong not to go in'

According to the report, 376 law enforcement officers massed at the school. The overwhelming majority of those who responded were federal and state law enforcement.

This included nearly 150 US Border Patrol agents and 91 state police officials.

"Other than the attacker, the committee did not find any 'villains' in the course of its investigation," the report said.

"There is no-one to whom we can attribute malice or ill motives. Instead, we found systemic failures and egregiously poor decision-making."

The report noted that many of the hundreds of law enforcement responders who rushed to the school were better trained and equipped than the school district police - which the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the state police force, previously faulted for not going into the room sooner.

"In this crisis, no responder seized the initiative to establish an incident command post," the report stated.

"It's a joke. They're a joke. They've got no business wearing a badge. None of them do," Vincent Salazar, grandfather of 11-year-old Layla Salazer, said on Sunday.

Read more: Fury erupts as leaked Texas shooting CCTV shows police checking phones and using sanitiser

The report comes after weeks of conflicting and inaccurate statements from authorities about why law enforcement waited so long to confront the gunman, and follows weeks of closed-door interviews with more than 40 people who were at the scene.

No single officer has received as much scrutiny since the shooting as Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief who resigned from his newly appointed seat on the city council after the incident.

Cops failed to prioritise saving innocent lives over their own safety
Cops failed to prioritise saving innocent lives over their own safety. Picture: Getty

Mr Arredondo told the committee he treated the shooters as "barricaded subject", according to the report, and defended not treating the scene as an active-shooter situation because he did not have visual contact with the gunman.

Mr Arredondo also tried to find a key for the classrooms, but no-one ever bothered to see if the doors were locked, according to the report.

"Arredondo's search for a key consumed his attention and wasted precious time, delaying the breach of the classrooms," the report read.

A nearly 80-minute hallway surveillance video published by the Austin American-Statesman this week publicly showed for the first time a tactical response which the head of Texas' state police condemned as a failure and some Uvalde residents have blasted as cowardly.

Calls for police accountability have grown in Uvalde since the shooting.

The report is the result of one of several investigations into the shooting, including another led by the Justice Department.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Multiple people were shot after a gunman opened fire at a Marbella nightclub

Multiple people shot as gunman opens fire at packed Marbella nightclub

Jennifer Lopez has tied the knot with Ben Affleck

Jenny gets her rock: J Lo becomes Jennifer Affleck after marrying Ben in Las Vegas

Middle class "recreational drug users" face having passports and driving licences confiscated

Recreational drug users will have passports confiscated and face night club bans

Three people have been killed and two left wounded after a shooting at an Indiana mall

Three killed in Indiana shopping Mall shooting 'before gunman killed by Good Samaritan'

Temperatures are expected to pass 40C

Trains grind to a halt and Brits urged to stay home as UK braces for record 41C

Jennifer Lopez has tied the knot with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas three months after engagement

Rishi Sunak hit out at Liz Truss

Sunak brands Truss 'socialist' over tax cuts as Tory rivals clash in second TV showdown

The royal family has paid tribute to Camilla

Queen leads tributes to Camilla on her 75th birthday

Albie, 3, was killed in a tractor collision

Mum pays tribute to 'little sunshine boy', 3, killed in tractor collision

Police identified the victim as the investigation continues

Lewisham stabbing victim identified as four men arrested

Former rugby league player Ricky Bibey has been identified as the man found dead in a hotel in Florence

Ex-rugby star Ricky Bibey, 40, found dead in Italy hotel room as former clubs pay tribute

The school has banned ballet from its entry audition process

Dance school scraps ballet auditions saying it’s an ‘elitist white art form’

Holidaymakers complained of 'boiling' conditions at Gatwick departure gates

Holidaymakers ‘passing out’ in Gatwick terminals amid UK heatwave

Meghan Markle reportedly rejected the Queen's request for her to reconcile her differences with her father

‘Queen and Charles urged Meghan to try to reconcile with her father,’ book claims

An Amber weather warning is in place and people are being advised to only travel if essential

Amber weather warning begins as Brits urged not to travel ahead of deadly heat next week

A national emergency has been declared and a 'red alert' has been issued for the heatwave

Heatwave UK: expert advice on getting to sleep, and how to keep safe in 40C heat

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighter

France fights spreading wildfires as heatwave fries Europe

Draupadi Murmu

Tribal leader set to be elected Indian President

Grieving woman

‘Egregiously poor’ decisions as 376 officers rushed to Uvalde scene, report says
Thai protests

Thai pro-democracy activists hit by spyware, researchers claim
Swiss glacier

Berlin hosts talks on climate change challenge

Sri Lanka protests

Sri Lanka’s acting president declares state of emergency amid protests
Indiana Mall Shooting

Three murdered in Indiana shooting before civilian killed gunman
Indiana Mall Shooting

Two killed and multiple injured in shooting at Indiana mall, police say
Rachel Martinez carries her son and a protest sign as she attends a city council meeting in Uvalde, Texas

‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde school shooting response – report
The MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas

Breaking glass door at Vegas hotel sparks panic after being mistaken for gunfire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 17/7 | Watch again

'Up to 10,000 excess deaths' should be anticipated during heatwave - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist

'Up to 10,000 excess heatwave deaths' should be anticipated - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist
Tory leadership hopeful Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'
Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show
Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London