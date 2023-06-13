Breaking News

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy dies aged 89

13 June 2023, 21:02 | Updated: 13 June 2023, 22:03

Cormac McCarthy has died
Cormac McCarthy has died. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Literary icon Cormac McCarthy has died aged 89.

The author passed away on Tuesday at his home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, his publisher confirmed.

A statement read: "Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy died today of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was eighty-nine years old.

"His death was confirmed by his son, John McCarthy."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Author Cormac McCarthy
Author Cormac McCarthy. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Hair star Treat Williams dies in motorbike crash near Vermont home

Read More: Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi who bounced back from bunga bunga parties scandal dies aged 86

Stephen King led tributes to the author, saying: "Cormac McCarthy, maybe the greatest American novelist of my time, has passed away at 89.

"He was full of years and created a fine body of work, but I still mourn his passing."

His first novel The Orchard Keeper was published in 1965, though it was not until 1992 that he found true acclaim with his work All The Pretty Horses, the first volume of The Border Trilogy.

The book became a New York Times bestseller and sold 190,000 copies in hardcover within the first six months of publication, giving McCarthy the wide readership that eluded him for years.

No Country For Old Men, later adapted into an Oscar-winning film starring Javier Bardem, was published in 2005.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The two student victims have been named as Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Teenage hockey star named as second student, 19, killed in Nottingham van and knife rampage

Trump court case

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges in Miami

Boris has urged the Privileges Committee to publish its report on whether he lied to Parliament over partygate.

'They have no excuse for delay': Boris calls on Privileges Committee to publish 'nonsense' report

Harvey Evans, 15, and 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan

Two officers served gross misconduct notices after being captured following two boys before they died in a e-bike crash

Exclusive
Former Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King tells Andrew Marr the UK’s reaction to Liz Truss’ premiership was ‘a bit hysterical’

'No one got hurt': UK’s reaction to Liz Truss’ premiership was 'a bit hysterical', former Bank of England governor says

Donald Trump has arrived at a court in Miami

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges accusing him of stashing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Residents were visibly distraught as they paid tribute to the victims of the Nottingham attack

'A truly horrendous, tragic incident': Hundreds gather for vigil to pay tribute to victims of Nottingham attack

Trump court appearance

Media outnumber protesters at Miami court before Trump’s appearance

Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.

Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'

One victim has been named as Barnaby Webber

Student randomly stabbed five minutes from his home named as victim of Notttingham van and knife rampage

The Met Office announced a heatwave in parts of the UK.

It’s official! Swathes of UK enter heatwave as people told to only use water for essential use

At least six people have died in the attack in Kryvyi Rih

Eleven killed and dozens wounded in Russian attack on civilian buildings in Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home town

Russia Ukraine War

11 killed and dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Zelensky’s home city

Connor Chapman denies murdering Elle Edwards

'Wholly innocent' beautician Elle Edwards gunned down with sub-machine gun in 'feud between two rival gangs'

Alfie Steele faced months of abuse.

Mum and partner guilty of killing Alfie Steele, 9, who died in cold bath following months of abuse

India South Asia Cyclone

Thousands evacuated in India and Pakistan ahead of cyclone’s arrival

Latest News

See more Latest News

People arrived where the inquiry is being held to show pictures of loved ones lost during the pandemic.

No-deal Brexit planning may have 'crowded out' work on the UK's resilience preparedness for a pandemic
NBA Finals Denver Shooting

Ten wounded in shooting after Denver Nuggets win first NBA title

Trump Classified Documents

Trump to face court charged with hoarding top-secret government documents

Counter terror police carried out raids as forensics officers worked at various locations in Nottingham today

Anti-terror cops swarm Nottingham after two people stabbed to death and three more mowed down with van
Nilla Fischer playing in a friendly between Sweden and the USA at Friends Arena in Stockholm in 2021

Swedish players 'made to show their genitalia' at 2011 Women’s World Cup to prove they were female
Solaine Thornton, 11, was killed in the shooting

Pictured: Dutch suspect accused of shooting English girl, 11, in France, who died cradled in her mother's arms
It's hurricane season in Florida but Miami courthouse is gearing up for the arrival of hurricane Donald

It's hurricane season in Florida but Miami courthouse is gearing up for the arrival of hurricane Donald
Russia Ukraine War

10 killed and dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city

Philippa Langley thinks Henry I could be in Reading

Woman who found Richard III thinks a second king could be buried under another car park

The woman was taken out of the casket and rushed back to hospital after she started banging on the inside during her own wake

‘Dead’ woman rushed to hospital after relatives heard her banging on coffin during her own wake

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC
Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss
The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges
Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'
'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit