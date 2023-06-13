Breaking News

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy dies aged 89

Cormac McCarthy has died. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Literary icon Cormac McCarthy has died aged 89.

The author passed away on Tuesday at his home in Sante Fe, New Mexico, his publisher confirmed.

A statement read: "Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy died today of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was eighty-nine years old.

"His death was confirmed by his son, John McCarthy."

Author Cormac McCarthy. Picture: Alamy

Stephen King led tributes to the author, saying: "Cormac McCarthy, maybe the greatest American novelist of my time, has passed away at 89.

"He was full of years and created a fine body of work, but I still mourn his passing."

His first novel The Orchard Keeper was published in 1965, though it was not until 1992 that he found true acclaim with his work All The Pretty Horses, the first volume of The Border Trilogy.

The book became a New York Times bestseller and sold 190,000 copies in hardcover within the first six months of publication, giving McCarthy the wide readership that eluded him for years.

No Country For Old Men, later adapted into an Oscar-winning film starring Javier Bardem, was published in 2005.