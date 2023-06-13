Hair star Treat Williams dies in motorbike crash near Vermont home

Treat Williams has died. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Actor Treat Williams has died after he was hit by a car while riding his motorbike.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hair star Mr Williams - whose real name is Richard - died on Monday afternoon in the incident in Vermont. The car had been turning into a car park when Mr Williams, 71, was coming in the opposite direction on his motorbike.

The car driver Ryan Koss was not badly hurt, and police have not made any arrests. Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

Mr Williams' family said in a statement: 'It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident.

"As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Treat Williams has been acting since the 1970s. Picture: Getty

"It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.

"We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers."

His agent Barry Williams said last night: "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s.

Treat Williams in 1981. Picture: Getty

"He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Treat Williams worked from the 1970s, and starred in films like Steven Spielberg's 1941, The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City, Once Upon A Time in America and 127 Hours.

He was nominated for two Golden Globes, two Satellite awards and an Independent Spirit award.

Treat Williams with Jennifer Lopez. Picture: Getty

Vermont Police said: "The Vermont State Police is investigating a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023, in Dorset in which the operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries.

"The motorcyclist is identified as Richard Treat Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, Vermont.

"The crash occurred at about 4:53 p.m. Monday on Vermont Route 30 just north of Morse Hill Road when a southbound 2008 Honda Element driven by Ryan M. Koss, 35, of Pownal, Vermont, attempted to turn left into a parking lot.

Read more: US Rapper Coolio's cause of death confirmed as fentanyl overdose as family vow to honour star's memory

Read more: 'He always kept his sense of humour': Strictly star Len Goodman dies aged 78 after cancer battle

Treat Williams starred in Hair. Picture: Alamy

"Initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams.

"Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

"Koss was checked by medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.'The investigation into this crash is in its early stages.

"A member of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene Monday evening, and team members will return to the location of the collision Tuesday, June 13, to continue processing the scene."

He is survived by his wife Pam Van Sant and their two children.