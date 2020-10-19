‘Firebreak’ lockdown for Wales as more regions face move to Tier 3

Wales will enter a two-week 'firebreak' lockdown from Friday. Picture: PA Images

Wales is facing a two-week return to a full national lockdown while negotiations continue over Tier 3 restrictions in several English regions.

Wales will enter the lockdown, dubbed a 'firebreak' by Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, in a bid to reduce the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

All non-essential retail, leisure, hospitality and tourism businesses will close and everyone will be required to stay at home wherever possible, including working from home.

Mr Drakeford said the introduction of a new lockdown would deliver a "short, sharp shock" amid concerns NHS services are already struggling to cope.

The lockdown will last for 17 days - from Friday 23 October at 6pm until Monday 9 November - and incorporate the half term holiday.

He warned, however, that he did not expect the virus to be under control by November 9, only that the lockdown was needed to slow down the rise in cases.

Household mixing will also be banned both indoors and outdoors, although those in social bubbles will still be able to meet.

Reactions to the announcement have been mixed, with business owners fearing for their livelihoods and some opposition politicians condemning the move as going too far.

UKIP Welsh Assembly member Neil Hamilton told LBC that Government officials and supportive Labour MPs were talking "inconsequential drivel" and accused Mr Drakeford of creating "an incinerator for a large part of the Welsh economy".

"This will make no difference," he added, "All this does is delay the inevitable."

The announcement comes amid a heated debate over which type of restrictions are needed to suppress coronavirus cases in the four nations.

The UK Government continues to argue for a regional approach to tackle the virus in England, but opposition leaders are continuing to push for a national 'circuit breaker' lockdown.

Several regions in the country face entering Tier 3 restrictions in the coming days following tense negotiations with local leaders and Government officials.

Discussions with Greater Manchester council leaders, MPs and officials on Monday evening descended into chaos over accusations the Government is "spinning hospital data" to scare locals into accepting stricter measures.

Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell tweeted: "We all made clear that spinning hospital data is counter-productive and unhelpful, and causes a great deal of anxiety for people worried that the NHS won’t be there for them if they need, which isn’t the case in GM."

A joint statement from hospitals in Manchester later that evening slapped down reports suggesting that intensive care wards could be overwhelmed with virus patients, confirming that "extra capacity would be available".

On Monday night, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told local leaders the Government would walk away from negotiations at 12pm on Tuesday if a deal had not been struck.

It is unclear whether talks will continue tomorrow.

It is reported that a 'reprieve' for people in the North East will soon come to an end and local leaders in the region will be expected to negotiate a deal similar to that in Lancashire and Liverpool.

Tier 3 restrictions are also expected to be looming over large parts of Yorkshire.

There are concerns the restrictions could put many pubs and bars out of business and thousands will lose their jobs as a result.

There have also been warnings over a mental health crisis as a result of either Tier 3 restrictions and a national 'circuit breaker' lockdown, with many struggling to balance their lives.

Self-employed small business owner Nicky told LBC she was "petrified of losing everything" after receiving no financial support from the Government during the pandemic - she has now used all her savings and is living purely "on fear".