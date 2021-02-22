Live

Lockdown LIVE: Boris Johnson to announce 'roadmap' out of restrictions in England

22 February 2021, 10:49 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 11:56

Boris Johnson will set out his Covid-19 lockdown 'roadmap' on Monday
Boris Johnson will set out his Covid-19 lockdown 'roadmap' on Monday. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Boris Johnson will announce his "roadmap" out of the Covid-19 lockdown on Monday in an address to MPs and at a press conference in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister will confirm that pupils in all schools years in England will return to classrooms from March 8, with outdoor after-school sports and activities allowed to restart at the same time.

Socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person will also be permitted.

A further easing of restrictions will take place on March 29 when the school Easter holidays begin - with larger groups allowed to gather in parks and gardens.

It follows pressure on the PM from backbench Conservative MPs to explain how the country will reopen.

Read more: 'Rule of six' expected to return as part of Boris Johnson's 'roadmap' out of lockdown

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC schools should 'ideally' reopen on March 8

Read more: Vaccines minister gives LBC details of four tests needed for lockdown easing

Follow the latest developments LIVE on our live blog below...

