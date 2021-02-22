James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Lockdown LIVE: Boris Johnson to announce 'roadmap' out of restrictions in England
22 February 2021, 10:49 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 11:56
Boris Johnson will announce his "roadmap" out of the Covid-19 lockdown on Monday in an address to MPs and at a press conference in Downing Street.
The Prime Minister will confirm that pupils in all schools years in England will return to classrooms from March 8, with outdoor after-school sports and activities allowed to restart at the same time.
Socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person will also be permitted.
A further easing of restrictions will take place on March 29 when the school Easter holidays begin - with larger groups allowed to gather in parks and gardens.
It follows pressure on the PM from backbench Conservative MPs to explain how the country will reopen.
