Lockdown LIVE: Boris Johnson to announce 'roadmap' out of restrictions in England

Boris Johnson will set out his Covid-19 lockdown 'roadmap' on Monday. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Boris Johnson will announce his "roadmap" out of the Covid-19 lockdown on Monday in an address to MPs and at a press conference in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister will confirm that pupils in all schools years in England will return to classrooms from March 8, with outdoor after-school sports and activities allowed to restart at the same time.

Socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person will also be permitted.

A further easing of restrictions will take place on March 29 when the school Easter holidays begin - with larger groups allowed to gather in parks and gardens.

It follows pressure on the PM from backbench Conservative MPs to explain how the country will reopen.

Follow the latest developments LIVE on our live blog below...