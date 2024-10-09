Exclusive

Cost of police investigation into SNP finances soars to £1.8 million

9 October 2024, 15:45

View of Police Scotland headquarters at Clyde Gateway in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
View of Police Scotland headquarters at Clyde Gateway in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

By Alan Zycinski

Police have now spent at least £1.8million investigating the SNP's finances.

Another £426,466 went into 'Operation Branchform' between February and August this year, LBC has learned through a Freedom of Information request.

That can be broken down into estimated salary costs of £1,704,881 and overtime costs of £95,391.

Previous correspondence revealed around £1.3 million from the public purse had been spent on the long-running probe since it began in 2021.

It saw the party's former chief executive - and husband of Nicola Sturgeon - Peter Murrell charged with embezzlement in April.

But Crown Office prosecutors have yet to issue information on if any further action will be taken.

Ms Sturgeon was also questioned in June 2023, but was not charged.

It was revealed in August that police had sent prosecutors an "advice and guidance report" on the overall investigation, looking for formal advice on what they should do next.

A spokesperson said at the time: "On 9 August, we presented the findings of the investigation so far to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and we await their direction on what further action should be taken."

And Chief Constable Jo Farrell told LBC on the 23rd of September the force hadn’t heard back and "was still awaiting direction".

Commenting on LBC's findings, Scottish Conservatives chairman Craig Hoy said: " The continued spiralling costs in relation to this long-running investigation only reaffirm the seriousness of Police Scotland’s work in looking into the murkiness surrounding the SNP’s finances.

"This significant hit on the police’s already overstretched budget could have been avoided if senior SNP figures had been upfront about their financial affairs in the first place.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “As this case remains active, it would be inappropriate to comment.

