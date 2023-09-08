Costa coffee urgently recalls popular lunch items amid fears of ‘possible presence of small stones’

The coffee chain has issued an urgent recall. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Costa Coffee has issued an urgent recall on several sandwiches and wraps in its stores after a supplier said there may be a “possible presence of small stones”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK’s largest coffee chain has urged customers not to eat certain products in its stores after it emerged they could contain stones.

It comes after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the products are “unsafe to eat” because they may be a choking hazard.

Costa Coffee warned anybody who has purchased one of their chicken & bacon wraps, southern fried chicken wraps, chicken salad sandwiches or BLT sandwiches since Wednesday that they are unsafe to eat.

Anyone who has purchased one of the above products since Wednesday can return them to the store where they are eligible for a full refund.

A spokesman for the coffee chain said: “Costa Coffee is recalling four savoury items, listed below with use by dates. We have been notified by our supplier of a possible presence of small stones that could be a choking hazard if consumed.

“Customers who bought any of the products listed should not eat them and instead, please return to a store, with or without a receipt, for a full refund.

“We take this matter extremely seriously and sincerely apologise for any concern this recall has caused.”

Costa coffee has recalled four of its lunchtime products. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Fury as eco-zealots halt US Open semi final as one glues himself to floor

Read more: Florida man who tried to ‘run to London’ across the Atlantic in human-sized hamster wheel ‘banned from sea’

The following products are being recalled:

Costa BLT sandwich – use by dates between 6th – 8th September, inclusive

Costa Chicken Salad Sandwich – use by dates between 6th – 8th September, inclusive

Costa Southern Fried Chicken Wrap – use by dates between 6th – 8th September, inclusive

Costa Chicken Caesar Wrap – use by dates between 6th – 8th September, inclusive

Customers can also Costa via a dedicated phone line.

The FSA advice said in its advice to customers: “If you have bought the above products, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. If you would like any further information, please contact Costa on 0333 003 5883.”