Florida man who tried to ‘run to London’ across the Atlantic in human-sized hamster wheel ‘banned from sea’

8 September 2023, 09:54 | Updated: 8 September 2023, 09:56

Reza Baluchi's 'run to London' was intercepted by the Coast Guard.
Reza Baluchi's 'run to London' was intercepted by the Coast Guard. Picture: Facebook/Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

A man has been barred from travelling on the ocean after he attempted to cross the Atlantic in a human-sized hamster wheel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reza Baluchi, 44, has been instructed he cannot travel to the ocean or board a vessel on the ocean after his surprising stunt.

He faces charges of obstruction of a boarding and violation of a Captain of the Port order after he was rescued 70 miles off the Georgia coast in a human-sized hamster wheel.

Now court papers show that Baluchi has been released under a $250,000 bond agreement - but with some specific conditions.

Under the agreement, he is now banned from travelling outside the Southern District of Florida and “may not go to the ocean or board a vessel on the ocean” while his case is underway.

Baluchi said he was planning to travel to London on his vessel after they questioned him.

His website reads: “Reza Baluchi has a dream to run thru all 194 recognised countries in the world to inspire us and unite us as a people (sic)".

The criminal complaint filed in the US District Court against him said: “Based on the condition of the vessel – which was afloat as a result of wiring and buoys – USCG officers determined Baluchi was conducting a manifestly unsafe voyage.”

Read more: Florida man who tried to ‘run to London’ across the Atlantic in human-sized hamster wheel arrested after standoff

Read more: Married couple discover they are related but refuse to break up

Reza Baluchi signed a bond agreement amid the charges.
Reza Baluchi signed a bond agreement amid the charges. Picture: Facebook

The “manifestly unsafe” vessel was described as a giant metal drum, with inflatable buoys on either side and paddles powered by a runner inside.

Mr Baluchi was reportedly unable to provide officials with registration papers for his water vessel before he claimed he was going to run the hamster wheel to London.

The man then threatened to kill himself with a 12-inch knife if anybody tried to stop him from completing the journey, and then went onto claim he had a bomb on board the vessel.

After a two-day standoff, where the Coast Guard attempted to get him to disembark the vessel, he finally admitted on August 28 that he did not have a real bomb on board.

Officers were then able to get him to leave the vessel a day later at the USCG Base in Miami Beach, Florida.

Reza Baluchi tried to 'run' to London in the human-sized hamster wheel.
Reza Baluchi tried to 'run' to London in the human-sized hamster wheel. Picture: Twitter

The criminal complaint also read: "The Vessel was occupied with one male passenger, later identified as Baluchi.

“Upon arriving at the Vessel, USCG officers asked standard boarding questions, to include requesting the registration of the Vessel.

"Baluchi informed the USCG officers that he had a Florida registration on board his Vessel, but he was unable to locate it.

"He also advised USCG officers his intended destination was London, England."

Court documents suggest this was not the first time Mr Baluchi has attempted such extreme voyages.

In 2014, 2016 and 2021 he attempted similar journeys but they all ended in Coast Guard intervention, according to the documents.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flooded road

Helicopters airlift residents to safety from deadly floods in central Greece

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

Hospitals on alert for patients with 'severe burns' as Met chief tells LBC terror suspect's escape could be 'inside job'

The boy was electrocuted at Tiffany's hotel in Blackpool

Boy, 10, dies after being electrocuted in reception area of Blackpool hotel

Russian attack wreckage

Missile attack kills policeman and injures 44 others in Zelensky’s hometown

Elon Musk has denied switching off Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine

Elon Musk denies sabotaging Ukrainian attack on Russian fleet ‘by turning off Starlink’

A worker pumps out floodwater

Two dead amid extreme rain and flash flooding in Hong Kong

A man mistaken for Khalife was detained at a train station.

Innocent man mistaken for terror suspect Daniel Khalife says ‘mistakes happen’ after being ‘questioned for 20 minutes’

Rishi Sunak says he is 'India's son-in-law' as he arrives for G20 summit

Rishi Sunak says he's 'India's son-in-law' as he touches down for G20 summit amid wrangle over trade deal

Lebanon Palestinian Camp Clashes

Clashes resume between factions in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp

A fireball in the sky

Proximity of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports stirs fear in Romania

Exclusive
Shoplifting crisis is a ‘policing capacity challenge’ says Met Commissioner

Shoplifting crisis is a 'policing capacity challenge', says Met Commissioner

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

Was it an 'inside job'? Terror suspect's jailbreak was 'pre-planned,' Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said clearing force of corrupt officers could take up to three years.

It will take 'up to three years’ to clear Met of corrupt police officers, says Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley

Hong Kong Flood

Streets and subway stations flooded in Hong Kong and southern China

Eco zealots halted the semi final

Fury as eco-zealots halt US Open semi final as one glues himself to floor

Exclusive
The cost of the Bibby Stockholm could have recruited more asylum decision makers

Empty Bibby Stockholm barge cost taxpayers more than £560,000 - enough to clear 1,000 asylum claims in backlog

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have cleaned up the estate over an eight-week period

'We can let children out to play again': Residents' joy as cops nab 160 people on council estate after shooting spree
Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt - as the head of counter terror cops said his escape was ingenious

Police scour Richmond Park in hunt for escaped terror suspect amid fears ex-soldier is using army training to hide
North Korea Submarine

North Korea claims to have launched new nuclear attack submarine

King Charles has made a poignant tribute to the Queen

King Charles makes poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth on first anniversary of his mother's death
Rishi Sunak is set to hold talks with Narendra Modi

Rishi Sunak refuses call for more UK visas for Indians in free trade deal talks

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt - as the head of counter terror cops said his escape was ingenious

Daniel Khalife's prison escape may have been 'orchestrated from inside'

Danny Masterson

That 70s Show star Danny Masterson jailed for 30 years to life for raping two women

Capitol Riot Contempt

Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying subpoena

Prince Harry said the Queen was 'watching over all of us'

'The Queen is looking down on all of us': Prince Harry's poignant tribute on eve of anniversary of late monarch's death
A man has been arrested over the attack in Clapham

Teenager, 19, arrested over homophobic attack against two men at Clapham gay bar

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has arrived in the UK

Prince Harry arrives in London a day before anniversary of Queen's death without Meghan Markle
William bumped into Gazza during a walkabout

Pret A Mang-heir! William bumps into Gazza on Bournemouth trip as England legend plants cheeky kiss on royal
Meghan was originally set to 'take to the stage' during the closing ceremony.

Mystery ensues as Meghan Markle’s key role in Invictus Games closing ceremony disappears from media schedule

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit