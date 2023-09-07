Married couple discover they are related but refuse to break up

The married cousins refuse to break up. Picture: TikTok

By Kit Heren

A married couple have shocked the internet by refusing to split up even after realising they were cousins.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nick and Tylee Waters, from the US state of Utah, shared the news of their family tie on TikTok.

The video, which has been viewed nearly six million times, is captioned: "I wish I was kidding".

The clip was soundtracked by the song Sweet Home Alabama, an apparent reference to the southern state allowing first cousins to get married.

People in the video were shocked that the Waters, who have been married for three years, planned to remain together despite the discovery.

Others wanted more information. "Okay but now we need to hear the story time!”, one commenter asked.

Read more: 'America's most inbred family' began 'over a century ago with identical twin brothers whose children married'

Read more: Uncle guilty of murdering niece, 20, in 'honour killing' after she refused forced marriage to a cousin

“But like how close of cousins? First, second, tenth?" another wanted to know.

"Same thing happened to us," a third commenter said. "Married for 3 years with a kid and then found out we’re 5th cousins once removed".

Another added: "My mom waited until we were pregnant to tell us we were 4th cousins once removed."

The Waters never said how they found out how they were related, or how they found out.

Responding in a later video to the question of whether they were going to stay together, they heavily implied they would by dancing to a song called Skibidi Bop Yes Yes.

Marriage between first cousins is allowed in 19 US states. It is legal in the UK. Children of two cousins are more likely to have serious health conditions.