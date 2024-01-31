Coroner breaks down as she opens inquest into deaths of two schoolgirls and family who were found in Costessey home

A coroner opened the inquest into the deaths on Wednesday. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A coroner sobbed as she opened the inquest into the death of a family, including two young girls, who were found dead in a house in Costessey.

The bodies of Jasmin Kuczynska, 12, and Natasha Kuczynska, eight, were found in Costessey, near Norwich on 19 January.

They were found alongside the bodies of their father Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45 and his sister-in-law Kanticha Sukpengpanao, 36.

Opening the inquest into their death on Wednesday, coroner Samantha Goward held back tears as she read out the details of Natasha’s death.

Ms Goward began to tear up at the inquest before apologising to the court and reaching for a tissue.

She confirmed to the court that Natasha and Jasmin had died as a result of wounds to the neck.

Natasha’s provisional cause of death was recorded as “sharp force injuries of the neck”.

Jasmin died of an “incised wound of the neck”, Ms Goward told the court.

All four bodies were identified in the hospital by a neighbour of the family of “two-and-a-half-years”, the court was told.

The inquest was adjourned until April 29.

Ms Sukpengpanao was also found dead in the house. Picture: Facebook

The deaths of Jasmin, Natasha and Ms Sukpengpanao, who also died of “stab wounds to the neck”, are being treated as murder, Norfolk Police previously confirmed.

Mr Kuczynski’s death is not being treated as suspicious and police are “not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths”, the force said.

It has since emerged that Mr Kuczynski, who died of a “stab wound to the neck”, had been a mental health patient with the Norfolk & Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

He had been admitted to the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) by police in December and later discharged himself after he was assessed as having “mental capacity”.

A spokesman for the NNUH said: “We can confirm that the patient was taken to the emergency department by police on December 14.

“Following a comprehensive clinical assessment, the patient was assessed as having mental capacity and he left the unit before being reviewed again by the team.”

Tributes were left for the family. Picture: Alamy

The NSFT said it would carry out a serious incident review.

It comes after the police force announced it has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the case.

The IOPC confirmed Mr Kuczynski called 999 before 6am on the day of the attacks. He said he was confused and worried about his mental state.

It is understood he was told to seek medical advice and contact the NHS or 111.

Police were dispatched after they received a second call an hour later.