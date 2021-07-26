Counter-terrorism police investigating knife attack on woman in Hyde Park

26 July 2021, 20:44 | Updated: 26 July 2021, 20:48

The attacked happened at Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park (stock photo)
The attacked happened at Speaker's Corner in Hyde Park (stock photo). Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Counter-terrorism police are now leading an investigation into a knife attack on a woman at Speakers' Corner in London's Hyde Park.

The 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital after the attack at about 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

Footage shared on social media shows someone dressed in black approaching a woman wearing a Charlie Hebdo T-shirt.

She is later seen with a bloodied head clutching her right hand close to her body as she is helped into a police van by officers who were nearby.

The Met Police added on Monday that the incident, in which the victim suffered a slash injury to her head, is not yet being treated as terrorism-related and officers are keeping an open mind about possible motives.

The woman has now been discharged from hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The Met said: "A number of people witnessed the incident and took mobile phone footage. We would ask those people to contact police and tell us what they know, if they have not already done so."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or @MetCC quoting reference Cad 4376/25Jul. Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

