Couple rinsed on social media for their children's 'bank-themed' names after birth announcement

Stock image of a baby boy. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A couple in the US have been rinsed online for choosing "banking-themed" names for their children.

The parents announced the birth of their son with a stork sign in their front garden featuring the names of the children, which was then shared on social media.

The sign showed the names Forbes, Ledger and the newborn Banks.

The image was later shared on Reddit, in a post reading: "When you want to be a Fortune 500 company CEO but all you have is a bunch of kids."

Other social media users soon weighed in on the naming choices.

One user joked: "Little JP Morgan is coming in 2024".

Another wrote: "What a damn weird theme for naming your kids. And none of them are even decent names on their own".

While a third said: "Genuinely think I just threw up a little in my mouth reading this."

The sign showed the names Forbes, Ledger and the newborn Banks. Picture: Reddit/@DoReMiDoReMi558

"I’m guessing they posted a birth announcement on LinkedIn," another added.

One person joked that only a Fortune 500 CEO could afford to have three kids.

Others speculated about what names the couple would give to any future children.

"They're saving the best name for a daughter, Bankruptceigh," one wrote.

"The dog's name is Crypto," joked another.

Another said: "Maybe Cash will be the next sibling! Along with Equity, Fortune, Merger, and Merrill Lynch."