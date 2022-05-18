Breaking News

Couple who got richer than Harry Kane after record £184m Euromillions win to go public

18 May 2022, 17:46 | Updated: 18 May 2022, 18:02

The couple are now richer than England striker Harry Kane
The couple are now richer than England striker Harry Kane. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A couple who won the record-breaking £184m Euromillions jackpot is going public tomorrow.

The so-far unnamed pair, from Gloucestershire, won the biggest every lottery payout the UK has seen.

They will share their plans for the win and explain how they think it will change their lives.

They are now worth more than footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.

They can buy four Caribbean islands, with a few million pounds to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London's affluent Hyde Park.

The winner is also catapulted to the top of the National Lottery's rich list.

Only 14 players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the previous record-holder an anonymous winner of £170 million in October 2019.

Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said previously: "This is absolutely incredible news! Last night saw history made with the biggest ever National Lottery prize won by a single UK ticket-holder, and we're ecstatic that we've now received a claim.”

