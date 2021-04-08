Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales down by 92% from second wave peak

8 April 2021, 15:55 | Updated: 8 April 2021, 15:58

A total of 719 Covid-19 deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week ending March 26
A total of 719 Covid-19 deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week ending March 26. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The number of weekly coronavirus deaths in England and Wales has fallen by 92 per cent from the second wave peak roughly two months ago, official figures show.

Some 712 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week ending March 19, down from 8,945 deaths in the week ending January 22, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

A total of 379 Covid-19 deaths in the 80 and over age group occurred in England and Wales in the week ending March 19, down 92.9% from 5,354 deaths in the week ending January 22.

Deaths for those aged 75-79 dropped 93.4% in the same period, compared with falls of 92.4% for those aged 70-74, 90.8% for those aged 65-69 and 83.7% for those aged 60-64.

Deaths that occurred in the most recent week of reporting, the week to March 26, are still being registered.

Adults aged 80 and over were included in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's second priority group for the vaccine, followed by those aged 75 and over, and 70 and over.

Doses were first offered from early December.

By mid-February, the Government said it had offered the jab to everyone in these groups.

The figures also show that overall registered deaths in England and Wales remained below the five-year average for the third week running.

Some 10,045 deaths were registered in the week to March 26, 5.0% below the average for the corresponding period in 2015-19.

Prior to the three most recent weeks, the last time deaths had been below average was in the week to September 4 2020.

A total of 719 deaths registered in the week ending March 26 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, the lowest number since the week ending October 16.

The figure is down 25% on the previous week's total.

Around one in 14 (7.2%) of all deaths registered that week mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Some 150 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 were registered, down nearly a quarter (23%) from the previous week.

A total of 42,103 care home residents in England and Wales have now had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.

The ONS figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.

Overall, 150,837 deaths have now occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the ONS said.

Read more: First Moderna dose given in UK as carer Elle Taylor gets vaccine

Read more: Under-30s to be offered alternative to Oxford-AstraZeneca jab

It comes as a recent study suggested that the prevalence of Covid-19 cases in England fell by around 60 per cent from February to March.

Infection rates dropped in all age groups and regions across both months but recent data indicates the decline is "levelling off", researchers said.

Figures also suggest that the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines could be "breaking the link" between cases, deaths and hospital admissions.

The latest round of the Real-Time Assessment of Community Transmission (React-1) study found that, on average, one in 500 people was still infected with Covid-19 in March.

Researchers said there had been "big falls" in the prevalence of the virus in the South East and London from February to March.

However, they added that there are still "persistent areas of higher prevalence" of the virus in the southern part of Yorkshire, and parts of the East Midlands and the North West.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A National Guard soldier, centre, stands guard with deputies at the restricted vehicle entrance of the Hennepin County Government Centre (Jim Mone/AP)

George Floyd died because of lack of oxygen, expert tells court
Drekwon Patterson was stabbed to death in February

Five arrested in morning raids after boy, 16, stabbed to death in north-west London
Phillip Adams arrives for an NFL football game (Mark Zaleski/AP)

Former NFL player killed five people and then himself, report says
Violence has broken out in areas across Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland violence: Why has it broken out and what is being done?
Birds perch on the top of the US-Mexico border fence in Penitas, Texas (Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)

Record number of unaccompanied children picked up at US-Mexico border
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands with a soldier as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region (AP)

Ukraine’s president visits conflict zone in east of country

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller was speaking to LBC's Eddie Mair

Caller from Northern Ireland's stark warning following nights of violence
The commentator was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Northern Ireland was used as Brexit bargaining chip, commentator warns
The caller was speaking after a further night of violence in NI

LBC listeners branded this call on Northern Ireland 'brilliant' and 'insightful'
Emily Thornberry gave an impassioned response when asked if the UK had turned its back on the world

'Waving a flag and saying "Great Global Britain" is an empty gesture' - Emily Thornberry
The professor was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

'AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and prevents Covid,' professor tells LBC
Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland

Angry caller tears into Brexit amid disturbances in Northern Ireland

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London