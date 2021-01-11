Breaking News

Covid-19: Matt Hancock categorically rules out axing support bubbles

11 January 2021, 17:49 | Updated: 11 January 2021, 18:29

By Kate Buck

The Health Secretary has ruled out axing childcare and support bubbles, acknowledging they are "very important".

It had been rumoured they could be taken away with tougher coronavirus restrictions, but the Matt Hancock today said they would remain, but urged people to stick to the same bubble to reduce infection rates.

During today's Downing Street conference he said: "I can rule out removing the bubbles that we have in place - the childcare bubbles (and) the support bubbles are very important and we're going to keep them.

"I know how important they are to people and they are an important part of the system that we have got to support people whilst also having these tough measures that are necessary."

Matt Hancock said childcare and support bubbles will continue
Matt Hancock said childcare and support bubbles will continue. Picture: PA

He continued: "The bubbles are there for individual, specific people - so if you have bubbled with somebody, that is the person you have bubbled with.

"You can't keep moving bubbles, that's very important. Somebody in your bubble essentially becomes effectively part of your household.

"It is important that people stick to the same bubble but the bubbles policy will stay."

Mr Hancock also announced that 2.3 million people have now received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose and 2.6 million individual jabs have been administered.

It means around 200,000 vaccinations were given just today, after the Prime Minister earlier gave a figure of 2.4 million jabs.

Vaccinations are well underway in the UK now, and it is hoped those in the top four priority groups will be given their first jab by the end of February.

Speaking at the Downing Street conference today, Mr Hancock said these would account for 88% of all Covid deaths."

Latest News

See more Latest News

2017 Somalia conference

UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term

The Pfizer vaccine needs to stored at -70C

Coronavirus vaccines 'being thrown away' after patient no-shows
Preparations take place for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration (Patrick Semansky/AP)

America United theme unveiled ahead of Joe Biden inauguration
The Washington Monument is seen in the background, as Marine One lands on the South Lawn (Evan Vucci/AP)

Washington Monument area closed to public ahead of Joe Biden inauguration
President George H. W. Bush pictured in 1990 hiding behind his sister, Nancy Ellis, as he prepares for a jog along the C&O canal in the Georgetown section of Washington (Marcy Nighswander/AP)

Nancy Bush, sister to one president and aunt to another, dies aged 94
The Capitol in Washington (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

New acting police chief named after US Capitol violence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can you have the Covid vaccine if you’re pregnant?

A major incident has been declared in London

London 'major incident' - what does it mean, do I have to wear a mask outside?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

Oxford Covid vaccine information: From how many doses you need to live vaccine facts

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Officer responds to those who fear police want to 'diminish freedom' during pandemic

Officer responds to those who fear police want to 'diminish freedom' during pandemic
It's madness to force us to stay open, emotional dentist warns

It's madness to force us to stay open, distraught dentist tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien outlines "hypocrisy" of people opposing lockdown

James O'Brien outlines "hypocrisy" of people opposing lockdown
Nick Ferrari challenges Nadhim Zahawi over 2 women fined for country walk

Nick Ferrari challenges Nadhim Zahawi over 2 women fined for country walk
Elderly caller traumatised by Covid experience leaves listeners in tears

Elderly caller traumatised by Covid experience leaves listeners in tears
Anthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump's incompetence plunged US into crisis

Anthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump's incompetence plunged US into crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London