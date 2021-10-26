Face masks made mandatory again in Parliament - for everyone except MPs

26 October 2021, 23:17

Boris Johnson has not been wearing a face covering in the House of Commons.
Boris Johnson has not been wearing a face covering in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Face masks have been made mandatory for everyone in the parliamentary estate, except MPs.

The House of Commons has said all staff, contractors and visitors must wear a face covering due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the UK.

The measure will not apply for MPs as they are not deemed to be Parliament employees, and therefore the House said it could not compel them to wear masks.

However, officials said Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle would be encouraging MPs to put one on in the Commons chamber unless they are speaking or are exempt.

Read more: Rees-Mogg: Tories don't wear masks in Parliament because we are friends

Read more: Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

A Commons spokesman said: "The House's priority is to ensure that those on the estate are safe while business is facilitated.

"Due to recent increases in Covid-19 across the country, which are also being reflected in Parliament, we have updated our Covid-19 guidance for those working on the estate.

"Face coverings are now mandatory for all staff, contractors and third parties while on the estate, unless there is a legitimate exemption in place."

Read more: 'Plan A is the right plan' insists Sajid Javid with cases 'set to plummet'

Read more: No need for Covid Plan B – we can have Christmas so long as we're careful, minister says

The news comes after Conservative MPs were seen crammed on the Commons benches last week, almost all with faces bare.

Despite an appeal by Health Secretary Sajid Javid for MPs to mask up, Boris Johnson has refused to commit to wearing a face covering in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to a vaccination centre in West London, Mr Johnson sidestepped a question about whether he would now wear a mask in Parliament, in line with Government guidance.

During the Health Secretary's Covid press conference last week Mr Javid urged MPs to set an example to the public in order to avoid the need for tighter Covid restrictions over the winter.

Mr Javid has already committed to wearing a mask in the Commons when it is packed on Budget day, having urged politicians to lead by example following a recent spike in cases.

But Mr Javid said on Monday that wearing a mask in the crowded chamber is a "personal decision" for ministers and backbenchers.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, said Conservative MPs in the House do not need to wear masks because they are friends with each other.

Read more: Sajid Javid warns of 'tough winter' as No10 'closely' monitors new covid variant

He said they "know each other" and have a "convivial, fraternal spirit".

"There is no advice to wear face masks in workplaces," Mr Rees-Mogg told MPs.

"The advice on crowded spaces is... with people you don't know. We on this side know each other."

Dr David Nabarro, the WHO's special envoy for Covid-19, has said that "everybody" should be wearing masks in close confinement with other people, "including our leaders".

In the latest Coronavirus briefing, face masks were encouraged on public transport and confined spaces where people come into close contact with people they wouldn't usually.

It has also been reported that secondary schools could see the return of mandatory mask wearing in communal areas, but not in classrooms, to combat a rise in cases.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

MPs have claimed the NHS Test and Trace app has not achieved its main objective.

NHS Test and Trace criticised as 'eye-watering' waste of money in damning report

Youth climate activists have taken over part of London's Science Museum

Eco protesters storm London Science Museum as they vow to protest all night

Activist Steve Bray protests outside Downing Street

Govt U-turns on dumping of raw sewage in English rivers after huge backlash

The funeral of David Amess will take place next month

Funeral of murdered MP Sir David Amess to be held at Westminster Cathedral

The Queen will not attend COP26, Buckingham Palace confirmed

The Queen will not attend COP26 climate summit in Glasgow after advice to rest

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have reportedly been targeted by burglars, who stole £800k worth of goods from their Manchester home.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'victims of £800k burglary at Manchester flat'

The footage shows sewage being dumped into Langstone Harbour

Shocking drone footage shows raw sewage being pumped into sea in conservation area

Detectives are investigating six reports of women being injected while on nights out in Brighton

Police probe multiple reports of 'injection spiking' in Brighton

Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

The report warned measures being taken to reduce climate change are nowhere near enough

Global plans to avert climate change not enough to avoid 'endless suffering' - UN

Labour councillor Karen Constantine posted a clip of the comment on social media

Tories slammed over council meeting 'sweepstake' on Universal Credit

Police issued this image of a man they want to trace

Police launch CCTV appeal after man raped in Bristol city centre park

Boris Johnson has said 'urgent action' is needed from COP26

COP26: What could be decided at the key climate summit?

The Met Office have issued four separate yellow weather warnings

Danger to life flood warning issued as three days of torrential rain forecast

The Queen has carried out her first official duties since being told to rest

Queen carries out first official duties since doctors ordered her to rest

The infamous interview is reportedly set to be recreated in the Netflix drama

Martin Bashir's infamous Diana interview to be recreated in Netflix's The Crown

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joanna Lumley suggested wartime-style rationing to help solve the climate crisis

Joanna Lumley suggests wartime rationing to solve climate crisis
Mr Paterson repeatedly broke lobbying rules

Tory MP faces 30 day suspension from Parliament after lobbying investigation
Insulate Britain doesn't want drivers to use the M25 so its members can protest

Don't use the M25 because we want to protest on it, eco mob tells motorists
Search craft have been dispatched

Border Force calls off search for migrant missing off Essex coast
Dave Chappelle has been the centre of a transgender row

Dave Chappelle hits out at cancel culture and 'nonsense' transphobia accusations
The Government is determined to avoid "stifling" the pandemic recovery.

No need for Covid Plan B – we can have Christmas so long as we're careful, minister says
Brian Cairns has been jailed for 13 years

'Depraved' paedophile paid for children to be tortured and abused as he watched online
Prince Andrew has denied all sexual assault allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Judge sets deadline for Prince Andrew's testimony in sex-assault case
The IOPC said there has been a "sharp rise" in the number of police officers and staff facing disciplinary action over allegations they abused their position for sexual purposes.

'Sharp rise' in police facing action over claims they abused role for sexual purpose
Rishi Sunak will announce the end of the public sector pay freeze during his Budget Review on Wednesday.

Budget 2021: Millions of public sector workers to benefit as pay freeze set to be axed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns
ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage
The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B
Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech

Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech
Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Govt must step up jabs and local covid prevention measures, expert says

Govt must step up jabs and Covid prevention measures, expert says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police