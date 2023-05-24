Covid inquiry threatens legal action against Cabinet Office over 'redacted WhatsApps and diaries belonging to Boris'

24 May 2023, 14:21 | Updated: 24 May 2023, 14:27

Boris Johnson is at the centre of the row
Boris Johnson is at the centre of the row. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The Covid inquiry is threatening legal action against the Cabinet Office over the release of un-redacted WhatsApp messages and diaries belonging to Boris Johnson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A row has broken about between the official inquiry and the Cabinet Office centring on redactions made to material that has been handed over.

It comes after Mr Johnson faced more questions about alleged breaches of lockdown rules revealed by his ministerial diary. Mr Johnson described the claims as a "stitch-up".

Baroness Heather Hallett, the former Court of Appeal judge who is chairing the inquiry, said: "The entire contents of the specified documents are of potential relevance to the lines of investigation being pursued by the Inquiry."

The redacted documents are "WhatsApp communications recorded on devices owned or used by the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson MP and also an adviser named Henry Cook, comprising exchanges between senior government ministers, senior civil servants and their advisers during the pandemic".

The chairwoman also made reference to "Mr Johnson's diaries for the same period, together with notebooks that I have been told contain his contemporaneous notes".

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Boris Johnson has hit out at claims about documents that will make up part of the Covid inquiry
Boris Johnson has hit out at claims about documents that will make up part of the Covid inquiry. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Mr Johnson "threatened to sue" the Government after the Cabinet Office referred the former PM to the police over allegations he broke Covid rules by hosting friends and family at Chequers during lockdown.

Chequers is the Prime Minister's countryside mansion.

He was said to have been furious about the move, with allies suggesting that it had been "politically motivated".

Sources close to Mr Johnson said he had already been given legal advice that none of the events in question were in breach of Covid rules, MailOnline reported.

Read more: 'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued

WhatsApp messages are among the documents
WhatsApp messages are among the documents. Picture: Alamy

A friend of the Uxbridge MP claimed he was "seriously considering" taking legal action.

The material emerged during preparations for the inquiry.

Separately, Mr Johnson is still awaiting the findings from the House of Commons' Privileges Committee, which is investigating whether he misled Parliament over "partygate".

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: "The assertion by the Cabinet Office that there have been further COVID rule breaches is totally untrue.

"Lawyers have examined the events in question and advised that they were lawful.

"No contact was made with Mr Johnson before these incorrect allegations were made both to the police and to the Privileges Committee. This is both bizarre and unacceptable.

"For whatever political purpose, it is plain that a last ditch attempt is being made to lengthen the Privileges Committee investigation as it was coming to a conclusion and to undermine Mr Johnson."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Euronat nudist camp's population has outstripped the village

Massive French nudist colony swamps village with locals forced to shop among naked people in the camp

Tropical-Weather

Super Typhoon Mawar smashes into US Pacific territory

Clare Nowland died in hospital last night.

Dementia patient, 95, dies in hospital after being tasered by Australian police, as officer charged with assault

Iran Nuclear New Underground Site

Iran would co-operate with inspectors on ‘new activities’, nuclear chief says

Madeleine McCann childhood pictures

What year did Madeleine McCann go missing and how old would she be now?

Orla Sloan stalked and harassed several Chelsea players

'Devil Baby' influencer guilty of stalking Premier League stars after splitting with Mason Mount

Russia Ukraine Wagner

Wagner has lost 20,000 fighters in battle for Bakhmut, chief says

Pod of orcas breaching with ferry in the background.

'Vengeful' killer whale called Gladis trains gangs of orcas to attack ships in the Strait of Gibraltar

Japan Ukraine

Japan holds ceremony marking donation of military vehicles to Ukraine

Sir Lindsay Hoyle booted out Paul Bristow

Tory MP thrown out of Commons for heckling Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader blasts government over migration figures

China US Tech Battle

China defends ban on Micron products after US voices ‘serious concerns’

Metropolitan police searching grass lands in Portugal alongside a picture of Madeleine McCann showing off her eye mark

What happened to Madeleine McCann? A timeline of events as investigation continues

Lucy Letby is accused of the murder of seven babies

Lucy Letby says 'raw sewage' and 'plumbing issues' in hospital could have contributed to baby deaths

Norway US

US aircraft carrier arrives in Oslo on first foreign call

Germany Climate Protests

German authorities raid 15 properties in probe into climate activist group

There was an uncomfortable confrontation on the red carpet between Tom Hanks and a staffer at Cannes

Tom Hanks’ wife reveals what really happened during red carpet ‘rant’ at staffer at Cannes Film Festival

Latest News

See more Latest News

Australia Elderly Woman Police Taser

Australian police officer faces charges for firing stun gun at 95-year-old woman

The Portuguese police are searching for signs of Madeleine's pink Eeyore pajamas after a tip-off

Madeleine McCann's pink pyjamas hunted in Portuguese reservior search as police seen taking bags from scene
China Russia

Russia and China ties ‘strengthened by pressure from West’

Jenska was convicted of attempted murder in 2017 after trying to stab a UK Athletics official questioning her status to death in front of terrified colleagues

Feminist activists outrage as women's Parkrun record holder revealed to be trans attempted murderer
Rishi Sunak has accepted Suella Braverman's apology

Suella Braverman will not be sacked over claims she asked civil servants to arrange private speed awareness course
Amy Dowden has revealed she is battling breast cancer

'I'm determined to get back on that dance floor': Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she’s battling breast cancer at 32
Customers that they must pay £4.99 to allow other users to share accounts

Netflix begins crackdown on UK households sharing passwords as customers made to pay £60 a year for extra member
Russia Ukraine

Russian forces ‘shoot down drones after cross-border attack’

Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, 18, will appear in court on Wednesday

Man, 18, charged after investigation into 'TikTok prankster' videos

Lucinda Riley's stepdaughter wa skilled by a man driving three times the speed limit in Chelsea while high and drunk

Stepdaughter of famous author Lucinda Riley and her three dogs killed in horror drunk-driving crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh ‘deeply saddened’ after great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider
Prince Harry has lost his bid to challenge the Home Office

Prince Harry loses High Court battle with Home Office over paying for police protection

Kate dropped by the children's picnic

Keen gardener Kate joins children's picnic she inspired as Chelsea Flower Show starts

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued
Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course
Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore
Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser
Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight
Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path
NHS Cuts

NHS faces 'death by a million cuts' under Tory Government, says mental health nurse

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'
Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit