Cheaper Covid tests could be used as PM aims to make travel 'easy as possible'

6 April 2021, 17:21

Lateral flow tests could be used as part of the requirements to go on a foreign holiday.
Lateral flow tests could be used as part of the requirements to go on a foreign holiday. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Cheaper tests could be introduced for people looking to go on holiday abroad, Boris Johnson has said.

The Prime Minister pledged to examine how to make travel less expensive, with countries set to demand negative tests or proof of vaccination as a condition of entry.

His remarks followed the intervention of aviation leaders, including easyJet boss Johan Lundgren, who called for lateral flow tests to be accepted by the UK.

The Government announced on Monday that arrivals will be required to take tests pre-departure and post-arrival as part of the new traffic light system.

The rapid lateral flow tests are cheaper than alternatives like the "gold standard" PCR test but studies have found their effectiveness could vary depending on the training of the person taking the sample.

Read more: What is the new traffic light system for holidays abroad?

Boris Johnson told reporters: "I do think we want to make things as easy as we possibly can.

"The boss of easyJet is right to focus on this issue. We're going to see what we can do to make things as flexible and as affordable as possible."

He added: "I do want to see international travel start up again. We have to be realistic.

"A lot of the destinations that we want to go to at the moment are suffering a new wave of the illness, of Covid, as we know."

Read more: PM updates nation on foreign travel, covid passports and latest lockdown easing

A Government paper published on Monday said it is unknown if foreign holidays will be allowed from May 17, the earliest it could resume under Mr Johnson's road map out of lockdown.

Travel abroad is largely banned without a valid reason as the Government looks to prevent new Covid cases and variants, which could reduce vaccine effectiveness, from being imported.

"We can't do it immediately, but that doesn't mean that we've given up on May 17," Mr Johnson said.

"We will be saying as much as we can, as soon as we can, about international travel.

"I know how impatient people are to book their holidays if they possibly can but I think we just have to be prudent at this stage."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Snow in the village of Overstrand, Norfolk on Tuesday

Snow falls across UK with temperatures set to plummet overnight
Biden

Biden to bring forward Covid-19 vaccine eligibility date to April 19
Norway Sculpture Vandalism

Vandals damage famous Norwegian baby statue in Oslo park

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine trial on children has been paused while a possible blood clot link is investigated

AstraZeneca vaccine trial on children paused amid blood clot fears
A protester holds a sign across the street from the Hennepin County Government Centre (Jim Mone/AP)

George Floyd death officer had been trained to use minimum force, US court told
Staff at the DVLA in Swansea will go on strike on Tuesday

Hundreds of DVLA staff set for four-day strike amid Covid safety fears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Professor urged caution when the country starts to reopen

'The roadmap is good but it's not a slam dunk', Oxford Uni professor warns
Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP

Vaccine passports signal the Government doesn't trust British public, warns Lib Dem MP
'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien

'Vaccine passports are a no-brainer,' caller suffering in Covid ward tells James O'Brien
Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK

Teacher defends teaching black history across all school subjects in UK
Sir Kenny Dalglish argues football fans must test negative for Covid before entering stadiums

Sir Kenny Dalglish: Football fans must prove they're Covid negative before entering stadiums
David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

'Where is Priti Patel?': David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London