Creep dressed as Pennywise clown stalks streets of rural Scottish town as he dares police to catch him

This Pennywise clown has been stalking the streets of Skelmorlie, Scotland. Picture: Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

A creepy Pennywise clown has been stalking the streets of a rural town in Scotland, daring the police to come and find him.

The unknown clown, who regularly dresses up as the iconic character from Stephen King's 'IT', has been leaving red balloons around the Scottish village of Skelmorlie.

The clown then posts photos of him stalking the streets of Skelmorlie under the name of Cole Deimos on his Facebook page.

'Cole' the clown claims to have studied at Clown School and has been haunting the Scottish village since 2021.

Photos posted to the account shows him on all fours over a bridge in Skelmorlie while holding a red balloon.

It is unclear who is taking photos of the clown.

In a message posted on the account on Thursday, 'Cole the Clown' mocked both the media for its coverage of his tomfoolery, as well as the police for failing to catch him.

The clown has been posting photos and videos on his Facebook. Picture: Facebook

"Well, well, well, I've made the news again," he says in a distorted voice.

"Should I smile for the cameras with my 'hideous' grin?"

He goes on: "The police have been informed, do you think that I care? They'd have to catch me first anyway - and yes, that's a dare. They called me 'killer clown'.

On Thursday, he ridiculed the police for 'failing to catch him'. Picture: Facebook

"Why don't you leave the jokes to me. The only thing that's dying is your credibility."

Addressing journalists, he said: "This clown doesn't want fame, glory or gold. He just wants to play in this so-called 'sleepy town'. So, come and join in and learn to fear the Skelmorlie clown."