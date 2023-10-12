Brentford in Scotland: Bizarre map from 'Welcome to Wrexham' places clubs hundreds of miles away from actual stadium

12 October 2023, 19:49

The map was shown on documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham'
The map was shown on documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham'. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A bizarre map featuring in documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham' has placed football clubs hundreds of miles away from where they are actually based.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One of the newest episodes of the documentary, Giant Killers, centres around the club's FA Cup campaign.

Covering the events of last season, Wrexham FC - which is owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - beat Coventry City and got a replay against Sheffield United.

As it was explained, a map popped-up on screen showing the 'locations' of English and Welsh clubs on a map of the UK.

While a number of clubs are in the correct position, some are way off course.

Brentford, for example, who are located in Hounslow, west London, were put right at the top of the UK, in Scotland.

Read More: Wrexham striker suffers punctured lung in clash with Manchester United keeper Nathan Bishop during friendly

Read More: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham FC seal historic return to Football League after 15-year wait

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are placed outside of Nottingham, while Hull City are placed in Scarborough.

Queens Park Rangers, another west London club, are actually placed in Gloucestershire.

