Brentford in Scotland: Bizarre map from 'Welcome to Wrexham' places clubs hundreds of miles away from actual stadium

A bizarre map featuring in documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham' has placed football clubs hundreds of miles away from where they are actually based.

One of the newest episodes of the documentary, Giant Killers, centres around the club's FA Cup campaign.

Covering the events of last season, Wrexham FC - which is owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - beat Coventry City and got a replay against Sheffield United.

As it was explained, a map popped-up on screen showing the 'locations' of English and Welsh clubs on a map of the UK.

While a number of clubs are in the correct position, some are way off course.

Brentford, for example, who are located in Hounslow, west London, were put right at the top of the UK, in Scotland.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are placed outside of Nottingham, while Hull City are placed in Scarborough.

Queens Park Rangers, another west London club, are actually placed in Gloucestershire.