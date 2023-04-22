Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham FC seal historic return to Football League after 15-year wait

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham FC, seal their return to the Football League with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham FC have sealed promotion Football League after a 15-year wait with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

Ahead of the crucial game, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, 54, was pictured joining fans for a pint in pub next to the club's Racecourse Ground, as fans waited nervously for the game.

Boreham Wood poured cold water on the celebratory mood shortly after kick-off, with a goal after the first minute from Lee Ndlovu.

Read more: Barry Humphries dies aged 89: Tributes pour in for 'one-of-a-kind' Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson star

Read more: Sudan army says it will help foreigners leave amid fighting

But a leveller from Elliot Lee and a second-half brace from star striker Paul Mullin made it a comfortable win for the Welsh side.

The win means Wrexham are guaranteed to be crowned champions of the National League, securing promotion to League Two.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, retweeted a post by the club celebrating the win and wrote: "Congratulations @Wrexham_AFC! A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud. W"

Congratulations @Wrexham_AFC! A club with such amazing history, looking forward to a very exciting future back in the Football League. Doing Wales proud. W https://t.co/VGdF6GkFVw — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2023

Rob McElhenney (C) and US actor and Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds (L) celebrate after Wrexham's third. Picture: Getty

The club was bought by Deadpool-star Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, best known as star and co-creator of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in November 2020.

Boreham Wood put the celebrations in doubt with a goal in the first minute. Picture: Getty

Since then, the team - which is the third oldest football club in the world - has gained attention international following, with fans travelling from all over the world to cheer them on.

Its A-list owners are reported to have ploughed £10million into the club with spending dwarfing that their National League rivals.

The pair sat watching nervously among a crowd of over 10,000 at the Red Dragons' stadium on Saturday.

Paul Mullin celebrates after putting Wrexham 2-1 up in the second half. Picture: Getty

Since their arrival, the training ground has been improved, with a new performance gym at the ground completed this yea, as well as considerable investment in the squad.

Rob McElhenney (L) and US actor and Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds (C) watch on nervously during the game. Picture: Getty

The club was brought to a wider audience with an FX docuseries on Disney+ in the UK - Welcome to Wrexham - which details the early days of the actors' ownership of the club.

Wrexham have one game left to play against Torquay, before a friendly against Manchester United in July.