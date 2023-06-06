Criminal investigation launched after woman, 81, hit and killed by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's police motorcade

A criminal probe has been launched over the motorcade death. Picture: Alamy/Social media/Family handout

By Will Taylor

The police watchdog has opened a criminal investigation after an elderly woman was hit and killed by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's motorcade.

Helen Holland, 81, a royal fan, was hit bit a motorbike as the Metropolitan Police's Special Escort Group took her through Earl's Court in London on May 10.

She died in hospital two weeks later, having suffered serious injuries.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it has told a police constable that he is under criminal investigation "for the offences of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving".

The unnamed PC is also being investigated for possible gross misconduct, but the IOPC said criminal charges may not necessarily follow.

Helen died after being hit by the royal motorcade. Picture: Handout

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: "Our thoughts remain with Ms Holland's family, friends and everyone affected by her death.

"This is a tragic incident and it is important that we carry out a thorough, independent investigation to establish the full circumstances, which will include the actions and decision making of the officer under investigation.

"We have been in regular contact with Ms Holland's family and we will keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

"At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and whether the officer should face disciplinary proceedings."

Investigators have gathered body cam and CCTV footage, attended the scene and review post incident procedures.

The police watchdog has launched a criminal investigation. Picture: Social media

Witnesses have also been spoken to.

Previously, Buckingham Palace said the Duchess of Edinburgh was "deeply saddened" by the death.

"Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland's family," a statement said.

Ms Holland's sister, who did not wish to be named, told LBC previously: "Helen loved people and animals, the royal family, and believed the police could do no wrong.

"A great grandmother, gardener, and country walker every week. Something like an angel. She will never be forgotten."