Tory MP Crispin Blunt confirms he is politician arrested over rape allegation as he insists he will not be charged

By Will Taylor

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt has confirmed he was arrested this week over a rape allegation.

The Reigate MP spoke after it emerged a senior Tory had been held by police on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances.

Blunt has had the Tory whip suspended and been told to stay away from Parliament, it is understood.

"It has been reported that an MP was arrested yesterday in connection with an allegation of rape. I am confirming that MP was me," Blunt wrote on Thursday.

"The fact of the arrest requires a formal notification of the Speaker and then my Chief Whip.

"I have now been interviewed twice in connection with this incident, the first time three weeks ago, when I initially reported my concern over extortion.

"The second time was earlier this morning under caution following arrest. The arrest was unnecessary as I remain ready to cooperate fully with the investigation that I am confident will end without charge.

"I do not intend to say anything further on this matter until the police have completed their enquiries."

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan denied it was "the same old Tories, same old sleaze" when asked by Nick.

She said Mr Blunt had the whip suspended while the allegations were investigated.

Ms Keegan said during her time in Parliament she had never seen any inappropriate behaviour.

"I've been in Parliament now for six and a bit years and I must say honestly, personally, I've never seen any impacts or any sort of, this kind of behaviour."

Surrey Police said: "We can confirm a man was arrested yesterday morning (25 October) on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances.

"He has been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries."

It said suspected substances were being tested.

The Conservatives did not want to comment on a police probe.

Blunt served in the army before becoming a political consultant. He was first elected Reigate MP in 1997.

He chaired the Commons' foreign affairs committee between 2015 and 2017 and served as a justice minister between 2010 and 2012.

It comes amid a series of problems to hit the Conservative Party, with Peter Bone facing the possibility of a by-election after being suspended from the Commons for six weeks over bullying and sexual misconduct of an aide.

The Tories have also just lost the Tamworth seat to Labour after Chris Pincher was kicked out of office.

That scandal ultimately led to Boris Johnson's downfall as PM.