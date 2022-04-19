Ronaldo's partner shares moment of joy with family hours before baby tragedy

By Emma Soteriou

Footage shared by Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, has shown the couple enjoying a BBQ with friends and family hours before the death of their newborn son.

It comes as Manchester United confirmed that Ronaldo would not be playing in an upcoming match, following the devastating announcement.

Ms Rodriguez shared the clip to her Instagram earlier on Sunday, showing the gathering in the spring sunshine along with her sister, Ivana, among others.

The couple announced the loss of their baby boy on social media on Monday, prompting a huge number of messages of support from across the footballing world and beyond.

The star was due to play in the Premier League clash with Liverpool on Tuesday, but the Manchester United said "family is more important than everything".

The club said: "Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy.

"Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

Ronaldo, who has four other children, announced last October that he and Ms Rodriguez were expecting twins. Their baby girl survived.

The couple said in their statement: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

A message on United's Twitter account read: "Your pain is our pain, Cristiano.

"Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."